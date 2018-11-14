RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  14 Nov 2018

Rockpool and Ankytrixx present Saga Sundays at W Goa

MUMBAI: Powered by Ciroc, W Goa in collaboration with Ankytrixx is hosting a one-of-a-kind series of spectacular parties at Rockpool, called Saga Sundays with a line-up of artists such as Olivier Weitter, Almost Human, Rohit Gida, Indira Paganotto and Ankytrixx himself along with W Resident DJ, Ayush. Overlooking the unobstructed views of the sun setting into the Arabian Sea, with exotic cocktails and electronic music permeating the air, Rockpool serves as the ideal spot for guests to refresh, relax and unwind after the week.

Titled Trendsetters in design and music, W Goa, the ultimate party destination in the country, is making your Sundays even more exciting with Saga Sundays at Rockpool, in addition to the Asian Street Food Brunch at Spice Traders every Sunday. Located along Vagator beach in North Goa-the birthplace of bohemian culture and all-nighter parties, the hotel has been the performing ground for a variety of International and Indian artists including Anish Sood, Aneesh Gera, Dualist Enquiry, BoxOut FM, Erica Rohne and many more.

A music devotee from the time he was a teenager, Ankit Kocher is a self-taught Producer/DJ from India, popularly known as Ankytrixx in the electronic dance music circuit. He maintains an international schedule and tours extensively during summer, and one can find him at the hottest music venues across the globe including cities like Amsterdam, Ibiza, Berlin, and Barcelona. The Saga Sunday line-up at Rockpool, W Goa, also features artists such as Kapeish, Kusai, David Phimister and Calm Chor making it the perfect end to the weekend and an even better start to the week ahead!

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades

Venue: Rockpool, W Goa

Time: 4 PM onwards

Day: Every Sunday

