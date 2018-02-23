RadioandMusic
Press Release |  23 Feb 2018 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Tomorrowland home boy DJ Makasi to perform live at Holi Reloaded 2018

MUMBAI: Plus nine one, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment and Submerge announced the sixth season of India’s premiere electronic dance music Holi festival ‘Holi Reloaded 2018’ in association with Honor 7X, Lawman pg3 and Living Liquidz powered by Sai Real Estate consultant. Being organized at Tulip Star, Juhu on 2 March 2018, the sixth edition of ‘Holi Reloaded’ is going to be India’s biggest Holi party with 16 artists performing Live on two stages churning out the best EDM on main stage and Techno at the second stage called ‘The Room’. India’s most upcoming music community for underground music. One of the most promising young talents in today’s electronic dance music scene, DJ MAKASI will be performing Live at the sixth edition of Holi Reloaded. Proceeds from Holi Reloaded 2018 will be used to support the noble initiative of ‘Girl Child Education’ through Smita Thackeray’s Mukkti Foundation.

A perfect concoction of colour, music and fashion, Holi reloaded 2018 is going to be grander, more fashionable and fun-filled this year, with 16 artists performing live on two stages at Holi Reloaded 2018. Makasi, the innovative DJ skyrocketing from Antwerp to the rest of the world will be the headliner giving the audience a musical retreat. The talented DJ has received support from some of the country’s finest musicians and has had the honour of sharing the stage alongside the likes of Flo Rida, T Pain, Nicole Scherzinger, Wil.I.Am, 50 Cent, N.E.R.D., Ne Yo and many others. Apart from being a prized asset at Tomorrowland, DJ Makasi also has bagged plenty of experience playing at events like the Winter Music Conference in Miami and several clubs in Las Vegas and Hollywood. Other artists who will set the mood of the festival will include DJ Nina and Malika, Beyond 120, Julia Bliss, Muxka Jar, Twisted Bass, Ankytrixx, Siddhanth Kapoor, Avneesh, Brown Coat and many more. Nikhil Chinapa will be hosting the show.

“I am really excited about the sixth edition of Holi Reloaded. This time we have made it bigger with two stages including a stage dedicated only to EDM and the other stage called ‘The Room’ which will churn out some mind-blowing techo music. Our aim is to create the ultimate music experience for our patrons while celebrating India’s best Holi,” shared 3rd Rock Entertainment Founder and Director Aarnavv Shirsat.

Nikhil Chinapa Founder Submerge said, “We are glad to associate with Plus91 and 3rd Rock Entertainment to present the sixth season of Holi Reloaded. Holi is about being uninhibited, about sharing your own joy with your loved ones, and the world. Holi Reloaded is going to be a really special occasion. I see this as a huge cultural celebration an East-West mashup that brings together the best of both world”

“Honor is a youth-centric brand and we are committed to reaching out to the youth through relevant platforms. Holi Reloaded is the biggest EDM festival in India and it is immensely popular with youth, therefore, we have associated for the third time with them to promote young talent and music. Events like these help us connect and understand the pulse of Indian youth, thereby creating more visibility for Honor smartphones” said Huawei Consumer Business Group Vice President, Sales P Sanjeev.

