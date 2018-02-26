RadioandMusic
Press Release |  26 Feb 2018 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Holi Reloaded 2018 to witness India's upcoming music community at 'THE ROOM'

MUMBAI: Known to be the India’s most amazing Holi Party and premier Electronic Dance Music Holi Festival, Holi Reloaded 2018 will witness India’s first subscription based Underground Electronic Dance Music Project and Community called THE ROOM.

A unique concept invented by multi genre DJ and Music Producer Avneesh Gadgil along Harsh Snehi Aarushie Bali, Tribhovan Pandya and Sanjeev Kashyap, THE ROOM aims at bringing out the best Underground Deep House, House, Tech House an Techno music by collaborating with underground artists / musicians / producers / from across India and the Globe.

Designed by Aarushie Bali and programmed by Harsh Snehi, THE ROOM will curate experiential DJ Sets, Live sets/acts, Mixes and amazing musical networking parties across cities and spaces.

“We couldn’t be happier to have such a big platform with Holi Reloaded and Submerge to showcase our vibe. I am thankful to Aarnavv Shirsat, for believing in the concept and helping it reach a wider audience through Holi Reloaded” shared Avneesh

“The agenda behind this musical composition is to create a COMMUNITY of likeminded electronic music producers, DJ’s and Electronic Music Freaks and Fans. THE ROOM will continue moving its beats and rhythms across cities, towns and spaces while discovering new and old school talent. THE ROOM will support independent producers and artists with record label and studio assistance along with professional musical assistance” he further added.

THE ROOM will have a dedicated online podcast called as The Room Cast along with sub properties called Echo which focuses on underground music, All In which focuses on club music and Room live which will include Live electronica and alternative music.

With international artist like Wesley Monterio and Indian artist like Loop Baba, RonE , Awkwrd, Muxa Jar, Beyond 120, Avneesh, Hash, Shunye, Tribb-E , Whitenoise, Sid G, Brown Coat and many more on board, the second stage official stage of the sixth edition of ‘Holi Reloaded’, THE ROOM welcomes people from all walk of life to become a part of never imagined Underground Electronic Music world.

