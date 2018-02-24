RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Feb 2018 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

10 best looks at the Brit Awards 2018

MUMBAI: The 2018 edition of the Brit Awards took place at the O2 in London and saw some of the most stylish celebs in attendance. The awards not only celebrate and recognize great music talent but also have over time seen some of history’s most iconic fashion moments. While the red carpet normally sees a lot of famous designer’s gowns and suits, this year we couldn’t miss one accessory everyone had in common - The White Rose.

Here are a few A-listers who dawned on the red carpet and commanded everyone’s attention by sending a message to the world against harassment and abuse supporting #TimesUp:

Rita Ora

One of the evening’s star performers; Rita pulled out a red-carpet stunner in her feathered gown with her hair gently tousled.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer looked alluring in her lusty scarlet gown that made her absolutely glow.

Cheryl and Liam Payne

The power couple of the Music industry looked ravishing as always giving us some #CoupleGoals. Where Cheryl donned an edgy sleeve in this black mini Jean-Louis Sabaji dress, her partner Payne paired a sky blue linen blazer with navy trousers.

Dua Lipa

Dua lipa turned heads as she made a spectacular entrance in a baby pink tiered tulle Giambattista Valli extravaganza with a raised front and long train

Nile Rodgers

This chick magnet has managed to look modest and stunning at the same time along with his signature hat making a style statement.

Stormzy

The artist won two awards for British Male Solo Artist and Best British Album before he blew the red carpet with his metallic tuxedo by Richard James with a pair of box-fresh Adidas trainers.

Holly Willoughby

Holly looked sexy and feathery in the mini buttoned buoyant dress which she paired it with her Gina stilettos.

Ed Sheeran

Ed has always wooed us with his songs, but this time the artist kept it modest in his tailored navy Burberry suit.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama went all bling in her sparkling pink mini dress along with a diamond choker.

Camilla Cabello

The American-Cuban singer looked adorable in the vintage lingerie and girlish baby doll ensemble from Ralph & Russo's spring collection.

Watch the Brit Awards 2018 on Vh1 on Monday, 26 February 2018, 8pm onwards.

Tags
Brits Awards 2018 Rita Ora Jennifer Hudson Cheryl Liam Payne Dua Lipa Nile Rodgers Stormzy Holly Willoughby Ed Sheeran Maya Jama Camilla Cabello
