Press Release |  16 Feb 2018 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Lost Frequencies finally unveils live favourite 'Vlogst' as free download

MUMBAI: With 1 billion streams and counting, a trio of consecutive MIA's (Music Industry Awards) under his belt, 2018 has already ascended into a bundle of amazing achievements for Lost Frequencies. After the success of Crazy, the debut smash on his Found Frequencies imprint, Lost Frequencies now unveils live-favourite Vlogst as a free download for his fans.

Causing a stir on his recent headlining US dates, and those where he has joined Don Diablo for his Future Tour recently, Vlogst has been drawing in hundreds of track ID requests from fans both in-person and across social media with its experimental electronic flair and tinkering, darker build-ups than Lost Frequencies is known for, Vlogst takes a deeper bass-driven dive in showcasing the range that he is capable of, perfect for newer fans that have just been introduced to Lost Frequencies across America, as well as adding a welcome twist in the tale for those that have been devotees of the Belgian prodigy since Day one.

First teased during his Halloween Vlog, Vlogst is now here for your listening pleasure, just head to vlogst.lostfrequencies.com.

