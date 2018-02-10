Don Diablo Drops Sophomore album 'Future'

MUMBAI: Having commanded airwaves and dance floors across the globe with a host of huge hits over the last year, Dutch titan Don Diablo has finally unveiled his much-anticipated sophomore album Future - available to buy or stream now.

Several years in the making, the release of his Future LP marks a career defining moment for the founding father of the future house genre. Arguably his finest work to date, Future highlights Don’s personal and creative journey, exploring the effects of heartbreak, loss, hope and acceptance, across sixteen sublime tracks that will further cement his reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting producers in the game today.

Speaking about the album as a whole Don said, “These last few years have been quite a journey for me on all levels. I had to fight many demons on a personal level and rediscovered myself as an artist in the process. I never thought I would end up where I am today, but on my journey I have learned and experienced many things that I have (subconsciously) used while working on this album. Future features sixteen tracks that all have their own story, both musically as well as lyrically. I wanted this to be a motivational record that sonically showcases new ideas on a productional level, ranging from Future House to Future Pop and everything in between. I feel blessed to have worked with some of the most incredible new voices out there like James Newman, Nina Nesbitt, Betty Who, Calum Scott and many others. To me they represent the Future and their talent is a very important part of this album. Besides this I also provided my own vocals to three of the songs on Future, which definitely makes this album one of the most personal things I have done in a long time. After releasing many singles and remixes these last few years it feels amazing to finally be able to present a real body of work to my fans (and hopefully Future fans) again. Having said that...I am as inspired as I have ever been so the next album will definitely not take another six to ten years”

Opening with Back To Us ft. Mike Waters – “the futuristic heartbreak song that felt like the perfect opener for the album” – sets the album off on a romantic note before moving seamlessly into a message of hope and acceptance with his fifth official single from the album ‘Everybody’s Somebody’. Released alongside the album Everybody’s Somebody is a powerful single that will resonate with fans across the world.

Speaking about the meaning behind the track Don said, “I have been getting so many letters from fans that literally feel lost in this world. When they tell me my music gives them comfort and shines a light in a dark tunnel inside their head it literally makes everything I do worth while. Sometimes it feels like the outside world wants you to act a certain way, look a certain way and this can put a lot of pressure on your shoulders. Others may appear to be better looking and more successful, which can create dark clouds in your head. This single is an anthem for those who are searching for their identity and the statement is simple: everybody's somebody, nobody's nobody. Life is not about what others expect you to be, or what you feel you might never achieve, it's about accepting who you truly are and being proud of your own personal achievements.”



Next up, Don calls on Nina Nesbitt’s intoxicating vocals for the deliciously deep and soulful hypnotic track ‘Put It On For Me’. Having been shown his tear-jerking Britain’s Got Talent audition by his mum, Don reached out to hot UK talent Calum Scott for a high-energy and uplifting production that was made for the dancefloor. Moving further afield for his next collab, Don teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who for a track laden with bouncing bass soaring synths and Betty’s unique vocals, and which is co-written by Jasmine Thompson. A track that needs no introduction, the superb Take Her Place ft. A R I Z O N A leads into yet another huge collab with much fanfare, this time with James Newman for the feel-good single Heads Up. Described as a “true labour of love” by Don, ‘Bright Skies (The Bit U Know)’ took around twenty five different versions for Don to finally rest upon an edit that he felt complimented the vocals of Miles Graham for a soulful, electronic track with a futuristic undertone. Found You ft. BullySongs sees classic house meet a 90s hook, creating a fusion of his old and new sound. Starting life as a remix for another act, Don turned it into an original, supplying the vocals himself to create fan-favourite Reflections.

The recently dropped futuristic single You Can’t Change Me has been a huge hit for the future house maestro, as has Don’t Let Go his first official album track featuring Holly Winter. The only cover on the LP, Don called upon singer/songwriter Dave Thomas Junior to supply the vocals for Adamski and Seal’s original Killer spinning it into a blissful emotionally charged electronic version which perfectly contrasts Paije’s mighty vocals on the ensuing mammoth, trap inspired single People Say.A deeply personal track for Don, the vocals for Satellites were written and recorded moments after losing a really important person in his life. Exploring the idea of loved ones shooting up to the sky to watch over those they hold dear, the single is a raw and emotive production that allowed Don to open up both personally and creatively. A beautiful and moving finale, ‘Echoes’ was originally written as the title song for a science fiction film, with this edit a special version he penned for what is “arguably the purest Don Diablo record on the album.”

Tracklist :

1. Don Diablo ft. Mike Waters - Back To Us

2. Don Diablo ft. BullySongs - Everybody's Somebody

3. Don Diablo ft Nina Nesbitt - Put It On For Me

4. Don Diablo ft. Calum Scott - Give Me Love

5. Don Diablo ft. Betty Who - Higher

6. Don Diablo ft. A R I Z O N A - Take Her Place

7. Don Diablo ft. James Newman - Head Up

8. Don Diablo ft. Miles Graham - Bright Skies (The Bit U Know)

9. Don Diablo ft. BullySongs - Found You

10. Don Diablo - Reflections

11. Don Diablo - You Can't Change Me

12. Don Diablo ft. Holly Winter - Don't Let Go

13. Don Diablo ft. Dave Thomas Junior - Killer

14. Don Diablo ft. Paije - People Say

15. Don Diablo - Satellites

16. Don Diablo – Echoes