Camila Cabello to release debut album 'Camila'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello will release herself titled full-length debut, Camila (SYCO/Epic Records), on 12 January 2018. The pre-order just went live today.It immediately unlocks instant grat downloads of Never Be The Same and Real Friends. Earlier this week, she personally announced the title and release date and revealed the cover art on Instagram. The post rapidly cracked one million likes, while the hashtag #Camila out 12 January exploded as a Twitter trending topic, soaring to number two worldwide and number five US on the trending charts.

A powerful, passionate, and personal journey for the singer, Camila represents a major milestone. She describes it as “the soundtrack to the past year of my life,” inviting listeners closer than ever before.

The album features the international mega-hit Havana featuring Young Thug. It is currently number one on the Pop Radio Chart in addition to remaining at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.

Lighting up airwaves, Havana is the superstar’s second Top 40 number one as a solo artist following a previous number one for Bad Things with MGK. Moreover, she becomes “the first debut female artist of 2017 to reach number one at Top 40. At radio, According to Billboard, she emerges among a select group of “artists who had notched multiple number ones with and without a group,” placing her in good company with Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Adam Levine. Her streak at the top shows no signs of slowing down either.

Havana stands out as the biggest smash of her career to date. It recently vaulted to number one on the iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart, at number two on the Spotify Top Global Chart, and number three on the Spotify Top U.S. Chart as she became the ‘fourth most streamed artist in the world’ on Spotify.

Total Spotify streams have surpassed 406 million, while the music video is quickly closing in on 301 million YouTube/VEVO views. Recently, it climbed to number one in the UK and has held that spot for five consecutive weeks, making her the longest-running female number one since Adele.

Continuing to heat up, Havana earned an RIAA double-platinum certification. In addition, she teamed up with Daddy Yankee for the Official Remix of the song, which features the songstress singing the song in Spanish for the first time.

Last month, she jetted across the pond to perform Havana at the MTV Emas. The show-stopping set became one of the night’s most talked about moments. It follows up her electrifying performance of the single at the Latin American Music Awards.

The runaway success of Havana continues to translate around the globe with platinum certifications in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Ireland and gold in New Zealand, Norway, and Chile. In addition, it spent two consecutive weeks at number two on the official singles charts in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Moreover, it remains among Top five for airplay in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand as well as Top ten in Germany. On iTunes, it clinched number one on iTunes in 80 countries, including the UK for two straight weeks Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, Greece, The Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and more. Meanwhile, it’s Top 10 in 88 countries and counting. At Spotify, the single is top 10 in 31 countries, namely the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and across Asia. It’s the top-selling song globally on iTunes for 28 days and counting.