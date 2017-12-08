RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Dec 2017 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Easy and difficult to be one-man band: Youngr

MUMBAI:  One-man band musician Dario Darnell, popularly known as Youngr, says it is both easy and difficult to do a solo act.

"It is easy because you don't have to deal with a band and any drama, but it is difficult because all the responsibility is on you on stage and it can get a bit boring on stage. The point of music is to share it with people, so it sounds amazing. You have got to constantly connect with the fans," Youngr, who was here as part of his India tour last month, told IANS.

The London-based pop star also performed in Bengaluru, Goa, Pune and Mumbai. This wasn't his first time in the country.

"My experience hasn't really changed. It's been the same crazy experience with some crazy people, comfort, and everything takes just 15 minutes and good food. I love it," he said.

What brings him back to the country?

"The sunshine," says Youngr.

The artiste has taken his music to various places including Guatemala, Kazakhstan and Ibiza.

But what makes him perform solo?

"I think it's because I can. I did a video and it's because I have the ability to do so, it's fun yeah. Some people will talk about the one person who is doing music by one person and also, it's a lot cheaper when you have one person as compared to say, four people," he said.

On self-releasing his debut song Out Of My System, he said, "We didn't have a record label and we just wanted to do it ourselves. Me and my manager, we decided to put it out ourselves. There was no other choice."

Youngr has sought influence from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and his father and musician August Darnell.

Asked if singing cover versions of popular songs is the best way to connect with the audience for new singers, he said,"I have found out by touring that it's not the best way to connect. People actually want to listen in the show to my music and not some covers of songs they have already heard. I play all my own music and not remix."

What about plans of collaborating with other artistes?

"I am collaborating with a producer I like Wingtip. We have a song coming out next year," he said.

(Source : IANS)

Tags
Justin Timberlake Bruno Mars Calvin Harris August Darnell Bengaluru Goa Pune and Mumbai London
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Nov 2017

Jonas Blue announces Headline Show at Electric Brixton

MUMBAI: Without doubt Jonas Blue is the next breakthrough UK global superstar. The incredibly talented producer, DJ and songwriter, has announced his biggest ever club show in London to date at Electric Brixton on Saturday 27 January 2018 as part of his Electronic Nature series.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Nov 2017

Mo Brandis releases ice-cool EP 'Undercover'

MUMBAI: London based singer/songwriter Mo Brandis burst onto the scene last month with his ice-cool debut release Undercover, grabbing support across heavyweight tastemakers Clash Magazine, TimeOut and HumanHuman.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Nov 2017

Lucky Ali and Papon to headline Time Out 72's live stage

MUMBAI: Highly anticipated music festival, Time Out 72 which hits the Goan shores on the 27 to 29 December 2017 at Vagator has unveiled its live stage artists today.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

New nightlife initiative, Mansion House Party, set to take off in November

MUMBAI: Mansion House Party, a weekly party series, is the latest entrant to the ever growing Indian nightlife market.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax releases debut EP 'Heady Cuts'

MUMBAI: Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax just released his debut EP Heady Cuts. He is known as one of the fastest rising names in the country’s Electronic Dance Music scene.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mixread more

News
9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona.read more

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group