Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike announce India tour with Sunburn Arena

MUMBAI: After delivering a super successful tour with DJ Snake and Wiz Khalifa, the 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn brings to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour. Belgium’s most loved brother DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will perform in Bengaluru on 7 November, Hyderabad on 8 November, followed by New Delhi on 9 November, and finally, culminate their musical tour in Mumbai on 10 November for their, India Take Over 2019 Tour with Sunburn Arena.

Over the past 6 years brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have carved themselves into the history of electronic music with show-after-show of jaw-dropping stage presence and performances. DVLM have had a very productive year, with new releases and sold-out shows around the world. The much-awaited DVLM Sunburn Arena is going to be off the hook.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike said, "It’s been a while since we came to India, for us always one of our favourite countries to visit, as we get such incredible love from the fans. We cannot wait to come back this November for what will be one of our biggest tours ever.”

Percept Live COO Karan Singh stated, “We are so excited to bring Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike back to India after a long gap. They have a massive fan base in India who has been waiting eagerly for their return. This promises to be their biggest Sunburn Arena India tour ever.”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella Sunburn, an Intellectual Property of Percept Live, with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world-renowned Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin, and Avicii. All the previous Sunburn Arena editions have witnessed massive turnouts, and 2019 already looks no different.

Tickets go live on 26 September 2019 at 12.00 noon IST on bookmyshow.com. Prices start from INR 500/- onwards.