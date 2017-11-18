RadioandMusic
Press Release |  18 Nov 2017 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue releases video for acoustic version of 'We Could Go Back'

MUMBAI: Without a doubt Jonas Blue is the next breakthrough UK global superstar. The incredibly talented producer, DJ, songwriter and talent spotter has now released the video for a raw acoustic version of his latest single We Could Go Back.

Shot in a recording studio, the video showcases Jonas’ incredible piano skills, with Moelogo’s soulful voice boosted by a rich backing support. A soft and stripped back version of the original, the video matches the emotive vocals felt in this stunning acoustic version.

With the original of We Could Go Back already surpassing 9 million Spotify streams, the track hit the #2 spot in Shazam’s dance chart, and has proved a firm fixture across UK radio, with support from Kiss and BBC Radio 1.

A permanent fixture in the charts, Jonas Blue has surpassed three billion streams worldwide and recently produced Craig David’s explosive single Heartline. With three Top 5 UK singles to his name already, Jonas Blue is now ready to build on his monumental success in the coming months.

His debut single, Fast Car became 2016’s biggest-selling single globally from a British debut artist and earned him two BRIT award nominations – ‘British Single’ and ‘British Artist Video’. Jonas’ second single ‘Perfect Strangers’ featuring JP Cooper picked up platinum sales awards around the globe, while his third release By Your Side helped launch the career of rising British artist Raye. More recently he has had monumental success with Mama which spent 20 weeks in the Top 40 and sold over 800K in the UK.

Equally comfortable onstage and in the studio, Jonas Blue is currently working on his debut album, set to establish him as the UK’s biggest homegrown star.

