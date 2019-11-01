Jonas Blue remixes Regard's viral hit 'Ride It'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK Artist Jonas Blue puts his mark on Kosovan DJ and producer Regard’s viral smash Ride It, the remodel of Jay Sean’s original 2008 hit. The single, which broke out of TikTok, has already generating upwards of 140 million combined streams as well as the official video receiving over 3 million plays.

“Loved this tune from the moment I heard it, such a clever way to flip this vocal, remixing it was an absolute pleasure and the mix has been going off in my recent sets” Jonas explained on remixing the track.

Watch here:

With the online sensation now doing an average of 2.4 million Spotify streams a day reaching #2 on the platforms chart, it has also reached #1 on iTunes, #1 on Apple Music, Shazam and on the viral charts and currently sits at #2 in the UK Singles charts. It continues to gather momentum at a seemingly unstoppable rate.

In an era of slow-building careers, Jonas Blue is an anomaly. Amassing an armoury of platinum hit singles with over 8 billion global streams and over 45 million singles sales – Jonas has become a mainstage DJ, pop powerhouse and critically acclaimed songwriter with hits including Fast Car, Perfect Strangers, Mama, Polaroid, his collaboration with Liam Payne, and Rise - one of summer 2018’s biggest global hits featuring Jack & Jack. Jonas went on to release his debut album Blue in November 2018, which has reached silver certification in the UK.

A DJ and producer who has built up over 1 million YouTube subscribers through his series of deep house mixes, Regard has claimed fame from the 20-second bootleg of ‘Ride It’, when it was ripped and uploaded to TikTok earlier in the year, organically building over 1 million video tags (including a very funny video from Lewis Capaldi) with no one really knowing what the track was or who created it. Fans are also being encouraged to take part in the new TikTok #rideitchallenge, a playful viral craze where users create videos of themselves riding inanimate objects in time to the infectious track.

Already a globally-adored viral smash, the undeniably infectious track ‘Ride It’ remix from Jonas Blue will take the relentless hit to new heights.