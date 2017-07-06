RadioandMusic
Press Release |  06 Jul 2017

Camila Cabello's samples 'Genie in a Bottle' for 'Crying in The Club'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello’s ‘Crying In The Club’ that is called the new age break up anthem samples Christina Aguilera’s legendary 1999 bop, ‘Genie In A Bottle.’ The song has been doing exceptionally well in India as her fans have been waiting for her debut single and this seems more than what they expected. The song not only has the ‘Genie’ sample but also includes an A-List line-up of talent- Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and Sia.

Clearly no expense has been spared on this project making it a song they will be on the charts for days to come!

