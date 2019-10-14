Camila Cabelo unveils another layer of romance with 'Easy'!

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello unveils a new song entitled Easy on 11 October. It stands out as the latest track to be uncovered from her anxiously awaited second full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2019, Romance coming very soon. Link The video has already garnered almost 3 million views.

Watch Here:

It also arrives on the heels of unparalleled success for the superstar. The trifecta of Liar, Shameless and Cry For Me cumulatively tallied over 150 million streams in just a month.

At radio, Camila made history with Liar and Shameless as the first solo artist to have two songs simultaneously debut at Top 40 Radio week of release. Now climbing the charts, Liar is currently sitting in the Top 20 at both Top 40 radio and Hot AC radio, while Shameless is in the Top 25 at Top 40 radio. Meanwhile, internationally, Liar is currently #23 on the Spotify Global Top 50 and in the Top 50 in 31 countries on Spotify. She also stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last week to perform Liar and a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Easy illuminates yet another side of her artistry. Plucks of harp and keys glisten alongside a sparse beat as her angelic delivery powers vulnerable verses. This bold ballad builds towards the catchy and confessional refrain, “I always thought I was hard to love until you made it seem easy.”

Next up, Camila makes her Saturday Night Live debut this Saturday October 12. Expect a powerhouse performance from the singer. Tune in to NBC.

