Press Release |  02 Jun 2017 20:12 |  By RnMTeam

MOTi produces club-ready ViP mix of new anthem 'The Game'

MUMBAI: MOTi’s new disco-flavoured crossover smash ‘The Game’ has been sound tracking the early summer in perfect style recently. Now the Dutch powerhouse has given the track a killer ViP remix that’s set for major club and festival play all season long.

Keeping the upbeat vibe and sunny feel of the original intact, MOTi’s ViP remix is an amped-up electro house version with all the requisite builds and drops to make it work hard on the dancefloor.

Cutting-edge production meets the feel-good vibe of the original on this special rework to make for a MOTi club anthem. Distorted guitar chord harmonics deck out the intro before a big breakbeat rhythm introduces those bright piano chords from the original and finally slams down hard into a typically energetic MOTi lead riff, as the sharp beats punches away underneath.

Breathing another big breath of life into this anthemic track, MOTi once again demonstrates his diversity as a producer as he effortlessly provides the yin to the yang of the original mix. And what’s more, an extended version will also be made available exclusively via Beatport for those who can’t get enough of this anthem.

MOTi ‘The Game (ViP Mix)’ will be released worldwide today via Interstellar.

