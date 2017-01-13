Galantis join force with CID for VIP mix of 'Pillow Fight'

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed Swedish duo Galantis have joined forces with American DJ and producer CID, for a VIP Mix of their latest single ‘Pillow Fight’. Out now via Atlantic Records, the bold rework complements the energy of the original track.

The VIP Mix blends the original male vocal with eclectic drum patterns and a hard-edged bassline. The reimagining is a strong display of the dynamic musical connection between Galantis and CID.

Last year, CID supported Galantis on their sold-out European Tour and also displayed his remixing abilities on the duo’s previous single, ‘Love On Me’. CID is continuing to make a strong statement on dancefloors worldwide with his striking sound. The New York based DJ/Producer has received support from a wealth of talent, including Tiesto, Kaskade, Oliver Heldens and BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard.

Since its release, ‘Pillow Fight’ has accumulated millions of streams, with the official lyric video featuring the pair’s backstage antics and energetic performances. The animated clip captures the high-spirited atmosphere that Galantis create during their live shows.