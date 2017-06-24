MOTi returns with new crossover anthem 'SAY'

MUMBAI: After creating an early-summer anthem in the form of ‘The Game’ and continuing to provide dancefloor gold via his Vip mixes, Dutch producer MOTi (Timotheus Romme) now hits back with another irresistible sunshine smash in the form of ‘SAY’.

Once again enlisting the help of Yton on vocals, MOTi’s new single is decked out with cool guitars, funk bass and ‘80s synths, all glued together by tight beats. The production quality is as classy as always from this massive talent, with just the right amount of contemporary sheen covering the classic retro vibe of the track.

“ ‘SAY’ is the next chapter in my funk and disco inspired journey. It has a little bit more drive and feel then 'The Game’ had. I’ve put the guitars more up front in this track and kept the same kinda slap bass for the lower end. When finishing this track I felt like it needed a drop part, for the drop part I used the same technique as I used for my drop in my collab with Major Lazer ‘Boom’. It was great to be working with the talented Yton again, he nailed it on the vocals again,” said MOTi.

And while ‘SAY’ is a world away from his hard-hitting dancefloor tracks, we already saw his ability to take these radio-friendly cuts into that world with his recent Vip mix of ‘The Game’. As always, he’s got something for everyone.

Fans can also look forward to the follow up release in the MOTi Massive free download series. He’ll also be touching down at some big festivals across Europe over the next couple of months, with this month seeing him play Indian Summer and Intenss Outdoor on 1 July and Electric Love on 8 July.