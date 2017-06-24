RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jun 2017 12:11 |  By RnMTeam

MOTi returns with new crossover anthem 'SAY'

MUMBAI: After creating an early-summer anthem in the form of ‘The Game’ and continuing to provide dancefloor gold via his Vip mixes, Dutch producer MOTi (Timotheus Romme) now hits back with another irresistible sunshine smash in the form of ‘SAY’.

Once again enlisting the help of Yton on vocals, MOTi’s new single is decked out with cool guitars, funk bass and ‘80s synths, all glued together by tight beats. The production quality is as classy as always from this massive talent, with just the right amount of contemporary sheen covering the classic retro vibe of the track.

“ ‘SAY’ is the next chapter in my funk and disco inspired journey. It has a little bit more drive and feel then 'The Game’ had. I’ve put the guitars more up front in this track and kept the same kinda slap bass for the lower end. When finishing this track I felt like it needed a drop part, for the drop part I used the same technique as I used for my drop in my collab with Major Lazer ‘Boom’. It was great to be working with the talented Yton again, he nailed it on the vocals again,” said MOTi.

And while ‘SAY’ is a world away from his hard-hitting dancefloor tracks, we already saw his ability to take these radio-friendly cuts into that world with his recent Vip mix of ‘The Game’. As always, he’s got something for everyone.

Fans can also look forward to the follow up release in the MOTi Massive free download series. He’ll also be touching down at some big festivals across Europe over the next couple of months, with this month seeing him play Indian Summer and Intenss Outdoor on 1 July and Electric Love on 8 July.

Tags
MOTi SAY The Game Timotheus Romme
Related news
Press Releases | 02 Jun 2017

MOTi produces club-ready ViP mix of new anthem 'The Game'

MUMBAI: MOTi’s new disco-flavoured crossover smash ‘The Game’ has been sound tracking the early summer in perfect style recently. Now the Dutch powerhouse has given the track a killer ViP remix that’s set for major club and festival play all season long.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2016

MOTi and Maurice West combine on the turbocharged Disco Weapon

MUMBAI: MOTi’s back with one of his feistiest tracks to date for Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label in the form of Disco Weapon.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jun 2016

MOTi and Alpharock connect on 'Legends'

MUMBAI: 2016 is proving to be one hell of a year for Dutch producer MOTi, with his gorgeous single ‘Turn Me Up’ feat. Nabiha picked up by dance legends Positiva in the UK and enjoying major crossover success.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Jun 2016

MOTi gets 'Louder'

MUMBAI: MOTi is back with a new track. The enigmatic DJ/producer from Amsterdam brings heavy bass lines and melodic chords, and creates an instant rave with his new club banger ‘Louder’.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group