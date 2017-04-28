Universal Music Group drops massive new international singles today

MUMBAI: Keeping with the global 'New Music Friday' release day, Universal Music Group today unleashed a star-studded line up of brand new singles that will enthrall music lovers all over. The line-up includes new music from superstars Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, EDM masters Afrojack and David Guetta, rock icons Fall Out Boy, boy band The Vamps, rockers One Republic and exciting new talent in Hailee Steinfield. There’s something for every music lover to listen to over the long weekend coming up

Katy Perry:

Today, Katy Perry gave fans another preview of her forthcoming album with the release of her new single, ‘Bon Appétit’. The track features Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos. Katy co-wrote ‘Bon Appétit’ with Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter, Ferras Alqaisi and Migos. The song is now available everywhere for streaming and download. Katy will make her third appearance as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on the season finale, airing 20 May. ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, the first single from her new album has now been certified Platinum in the U.S. Spotify streams of the song exceeded three million on the first day, setting an all-time record for the best first day of streaming of a single track by a female artist in Spotify history. Audio/visual streams of the single surpassed 500 million worldwide in the first 10 weeks of release.

Listen to the song here - https://UMGI.lnk.to/BonAppetit

Imagine Dragons:

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons released their second single ‘Thunder’ from their highly anticipated new album. Led by Dan Reynolds, the band already has close to 10 Million albums and 27 Million singles worldwide. The band’s lead single ‘Believer’ from their upcoming album has already reached 153 million audio streams worldwide and has currently amassed over 70 million YouTube views.

Listen to the song here- https://UMGI.lnk.to/IDThunder

Afrojack and David Guetta:

Afrojack and David Guetta joined forces alongside vocalist Ester Dean for a new collaboration, called ‘Another Life’, which was released today. The Dutch DJ Afrojack teased fans on Twitter by unveiling the anime inspired artwork of the song. Combined with the EDM star David Guetta, the song features singer-songwriter Ester Dean, who has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg in the past.

Listen to the song here- https://umgi.lnk.to/AnotherLife

The Vamps:

The Vamps are back and announced their incredible new single, ‘Middle Of The Night’, a collaboration with Danish DJ and Record Producer Martin Jensen. ‘Middle Of The Night’ is another sure-fire smash hit for the British four-piece and follows in the footsteps of ‘All Night’, their biggest single to date with a massive 200 million plays on Spotify globally. On ‘Middle Of The Night’, The Vamps teamed up with one of their favourite DJ’s Martin Jensen, best known for the 2016 single ‘Solo Dance’ which earned him his first UK Top 10 single. Jensen is frequently picked as one of the world’s top DJs and The Vamps are excited to collaborate with him. The Vamps are Brad Simpson (Vocals, Guitar), James McVey (Guitar), Connor Ball (Bass) and Tristan Evans (Drums).

Listen to the song here- https://UMGI.lnk.to/MiddleOfTheNight

One Republic:

US pop-rock band One Republic after much anticipation has dropped a brand new single- ‘No Vacancy’ through a lyric video. The band teased their fans with the official artwork reveal and a 20-second teaser on their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The band released their fourth studio album ‘Oh My My’ last year with singles ‘Wherever I Go’ and ‘Kids’.

Listen to the song here- https://UMGI.lnk.to/NoVacancy

Fall Out Boy:

Following a week of mysterious posts and buzz across social media, multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy dropped a new song called ‘Young and Menace’ today, which is available now on all digital service providers. ‘Young and Menace’ – written and produced by Fall Out Boy – is the first taste of new music off the band’s forthcoming seventh studio album M A N I A, out 15 September 2017. M A N I A is the follow-up album to the band’s platinum-certified sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its January 2015 release.

Watch the Music Video here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtVFTuIZFYU

Hailee Steinfeld:

Hailee Steinfeld is one of pop music’s most prolific divas. After Grey & Zedd’s ‘Starving’, Kato & Sigala’s ‘Show You Love’ and Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘At My Best’, the singer revealed a brand new single, ‘Most Girls’ today. The 20-year-olds, newest song is co-produced by Ryan Tedder, Zach Skelton and One Love. ”Most Girls” is the lead single from her long-anticipated full-length debut studio album which is scheduled to release later this year.

Listen to the song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mTqqloMDjI