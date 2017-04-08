RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Apr 2017 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Kato and Sigala present the music video for 'Show You Love'

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling Danish DJ/producer Kato and British chart-topper Sigala have unveiled the music video for their latest single, ‘Show You Love’ ft. Hailee Steinfeld.

The sun-soaked visual follows three female characters as they drive through the American desert before running out of petrol. Eager to get to their destination, the trio turn to extreme measures to get their adventure back on track.

A strong display of the dynamic musical connection between Kato and Sigala, ‘Show You Love’ has gained nearly five million Streams on Spotify alone and is currently storming up the UK Shazam and Hot Hits Charts. The vibrant crossover single has also received strong radio support from Kiss FM, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1. Danny Howard premiered the collaborative single on his BBC Radio 1 show and gave the track ‘Future Anthem’ status.

Kato has gained commercial success in his native Denmark with his cleverly-crafted production style, which is displayed on his two albums ‘Discolized’ and its follow-up ‘Discolized 2.0’. The three leading singles from ‘Discolized’ all received platinum and gold certifications, while ‘Discolized 2.0’ received gold status. A leading light in the Danish dance world, Kato has sold over 40,000 albums to date and has over 40 platinum and gold certifications to his name.

The Danish hitmaker has teamed up with British DJ and producer Sigala who launched his career with debut single ‘Easy Love’, which topped the UK Official Singles Chart. The #1 track remained a permanent fixture in the chart for 41 weeks and gained platinum status, fuelling the rapid rise of Sigala in the mainstream. He has since collaborated with the likes of DJ Fresh, John Newman, Nile Rodgers and Craig David.

‘Show You Love’ features vocals from Hailee Steinfeld, who is known for her efforts onscreen starring alongside Hollywood’s finest actors, including Rebel Wilson and Samuel L Jackson. Steinfeld launched her music career after starring in Taylor Swift’s Grammy award-winning video for ‘Bad Blood’ in 2015. Her debut single ‘Love Myself’ amassed over 248 million Spotify streams and earned her gold and platinum certifications. Steinfeld went on to release her ‘Haiz’ EP and later joined forces with Grey on their platinum-selling single, ‘Starving’ featuring Zedd. These combined efforts have cemented Hailee’s position as an international pop star.

The accompanying music video is set to add to the flourishing success ‘Show You Love’ has received so far. With a forthcoming remix package featuring the likes of MJ Cole and George Kwali, the excitement surrounding the single is sure to continue long into the coming months.

Tags
Kato Sigala Show You Love Hailee Steinfeld Spotify UK Shazam Easy Love Discolized Rebel Wilson Samuel L Jackson Taylor Swift Bad Blood Love Myself Haiz Starving Zedd MJ Cole George Kwali BBC Radio 1 Kiss FM Capital FM Danny Howard
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Apr 2017

'State of Sound' releases new single 'Love Me Like That'

MUMBAI: Stockholm duo State of Sound has released their single ‘Love Me Like That’ a track written by the duo themselves, Viktor Norén and Joakim Andrén.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

Tiësto remixes Matthew Koma's 'Hard To Love'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the release of his new single ‘Hard To Love’, Matthew Koma today unveils a remix from GRAMMY award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto, available now on RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Mar 2017

DJ Licious reveals new single 'I Hear You Calling'

MUMBAI: Belgian producer and SHOMI label boss DJ Licious reveals his latest single ‘I Hear You Calling’, out now via SHOMI/Positiva/Virgin EMI.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Mar 2017

David Guetta unveils new single 'Light My Body Up'

MUMBAI: Dance music veteran David Guetta has joined forces with rap royalty, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, on 'Light My Body Up.'

read more
Press Releases | 24 Mar 2017

NERVO unveil remixes of 'In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Australian duo NERVO unveil the official remixes for their latest single 'In Your Arms'. Out now via Big Beat, the piano-led track is reimagined by dance music's brightest talent: HUGEL, Askery, Lucky Charmes and Savi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM increases ad price by 15 to 20 per cent

MUMBAI: After MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent last week, Red FM now announcread more

News
Andhra Pradesh gets second All India Radio regional news unit

NEW DELHI: A regional news unit of All India Radio Visakhapatnam at Siripuram was inaugurated by read more

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM ropes in Virender Sehwag and Ayaz Memon for new cricket based properties

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, is known to provide thematic content during the 20-20 cricket match series, read more

News
Scarecrow Communications bag 12 awards at Goa Fest 2017; Denstu Impact joins the party

GOA: The twelfth edition of the annual marketing and advertising community in the form of Goa Fesread more

Press Releases
Radio City 91.1FM triumphs 'Cricket Meri Jaan' with Mumbai Indians

MUMBAI: The cricket craze is expected to reach its heights with the most entertaining and excitinread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group