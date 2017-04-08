Kato and Sigala present the music video for 'Show You Love'

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling Danish DJ/producer Kato and British chart-topper Sigala have unveiled the music video for their latest single, ‘Show You Love’ ft. Hailee Steinfeld.

The sun-soaked visual follows three female characters as they drive through the American desert before running out of petrol. Eager to get to their destination, the trio turn to extreme measures to get their adventure back on track.

A strong display of the dynamic musical connection between Kato and Sigala, ‘Show You Love’ has gained nearly five million Streams on Spotify alone and is currently storming up the UK Shazam and Hot Hits Charts. The vibrant crossover single has also received strong radio support from Kiss FM, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1. Danny Howard premiered the collaborative single on his BBC Radio 1 show and gave the track ‘Future Anthem’ status.

Kato has gained commercial success in his native Denmark with his cleverly-crafted production style, which is displayed on his two albums ‘Discolized’ and its follow-up ‘Discolized 2.0’. The three leading singles from ‘Discolized’ all received platinum and gold certifications, while ‘Discolized 2.0’ received gold status. A leading light in the Danish dance world, Kato has sold over 40,000 albums to date and has over 40 platinum and gold certifications to his name.

The Danish hitmaker has teamed up with British DJ and producer Sigala who launched his career with debut single ‘Easy Love’, which topped the UK Official Singles Chart. The #1 track remained a permanent fixture in the chart for 41 weeks and gained platinum status, fuelling the rapid rise of Sigala in the mainstream. He has since collaborated with the likes of DJ Fresh, John Newman, Nile Rodgers and Craig David.

‘Show You Love’ features vocals from Hailee Steinfeld, who is known for her efforts onscreen starring alongside Hollywood’s finest actors, including Rebel Wilson and Samuel L Jackson. Steinfeld launched her music career after starring in Taylor Swift’s Grammy award-winning video for ‘Bad Blood’ in 2015. Her debut single ‘Love Myself’ amassed over 248 million Spotify streams and earned her gold and platinum certifications. Steinfeld went on to release her ‘Haiz’ EP and later joined forces with Grey on their platinum-selling single, ‘Starving’ featuring Zedd. These combined efforts have cemented Hailee’s position as an international pop star.

The accompanying music video is set to add to the flourishing success ‘Show You Love’ has received so far. With a forthcoming remix package featuring the likes of MJ Cole and George Kwali, the excitement surrounding the single is sure to continue long into the coming months.