Seeb's back with remixed version of 'What Do You Love'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Seeb are back with a killer remix package for their latest track 'What Do You Love', which features powerful, heartfelt vocals from Jacob Banks. The original song is already a hit worldwide with over 25 million streaming plays on Spotify alone. Drafting in Hook N Sling, Jordan XL, Broiler, Gramercy, Zonderling, SWIING, Zonderling, Zac Samuel, Alex Ghenea, and SJUR to provide their own twists on the infectious original, each remix adds to the buzz surrounding Sigma as they look to start out 2017 with a bang.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Simen, Espen and Nick have, until recently, been working as producers and songwriters, with several chart-topping tracks under their belts. Seeb released their first remixes in the spring of 2015. They soon had a Hype Machine #1 track with their fresh take on Kiesza´s ‘Cut Me Loose’, introducing their trademark cutting edge vocal tweaks and treatments. This was followed by a remix of Shawn Mendes “Stitches”, before they dropped their interpretation of Mike Posner´s track “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”. The now famous remix exploded on Spotify, giving the trio international traction almost overnight. It rose rapidly up the Global Spotify Charts and even sat as high as #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their debut single "Breathe" was released in March 2016 and already has amassed over 78 million streaming plays on Spotify. Their remix of Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ currently sits in the Spotify Global Top 30 with over 282 million streams. Their next single ‘What Do You Love’ debuted live at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California and has since then has racked over 25 million listens across Soundcloud and Spotify.