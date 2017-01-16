RadioandMusic
Fifty Shades Darker official soundtrack digital pre-order goes live

MUMBAI: The digital pre-order for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ official soundtrack goes live today.

The pre-order unlocks immediate downloads of the soundtrack’s explosive single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ by international superstars Zayn and Taylor Swift. The pre-order also unlocks Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Halsey’s much anticipated new track, ‘Not Afraid Anymore’. This marks her first official release since the release of her RIAA certified platinum debut album ‘Badlands’.

Since its release last month, Zayn and Taylor Swift’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ which was written for the film by Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, has hit number one in more than 80 countries on iTunes and been streamed nearly 62 million times on Spotify and has also reached Top 10 on Global Top 50 and US Top 50 Spotify charts.

The full track listing for the Fifty Shades Darker Official Soundtrack is detailed below and also features new music from award-winning multiplatinum stars such as Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, Tove Lo, John Legend, The-Dream, Sia, Kygo and Joseph Angel.

Watch the latest trailer for Fifty Shades Darker featuring Zayn and Taylor Swift’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ on the film’s official site. Iconic four-time Oscar® nominee Danny Elfman provides the original score for the film, while Dana Sano serves as the music supervisor.

Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker opens in theatres everywhere 10 February 2017 while the Official Soundtrack becomes available in stores and online the same day.

Tracklisting:

1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey

3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo

5. No Running From Me – Toulouse

6. One Woman Man – John Legend

7. Code Blue – The Dream

8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. Helium – Sia

10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. The Scientist – Corinne Bailey Rae

12. They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Jose James

13. Birthday – JP Cooper

14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel

16. What Would It Take – Anderson East

17. What Is Love – Frances

18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman

19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman

