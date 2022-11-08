Two Friends head back to school with Bryce Vine for new single ‘Graduated’

MUMBAI: Two Friends released their highly anticipated collaboration with Bryce Vine, “Graduated,” along with an Official Video. “Graduated” is a song about unrequited love, with Vine smoothly musing about a love interest who “...graduated with a 4.0, got a fast car but she drive it slow.” The single release is paired with a visual including performances from Bryce Vine and featuring Two Friends as middle school students with unreciprocated schoolboy crushes on their teacher.

The single comes out right on the heels of their sold out 2-day 'Big Bootie Land' festival that took place at the new MGM stadium in Boston on Oct. 14 & 15. This was the first of the bi-annual festival series alongside their Big Bootie Mix 22 premiere and featured a fully curated lineup and entertainment from the vision of Two Friends. The duo will be embarking on their North American tour in 2023.

Two Friends said “We’re so pumped ‘Graduated’ is finally here… this was such a fun one to write and create. It’s about the quiet girl that’s way too good for you and doesn’t know it, but you can’t get enough of. Was awesome working with Bryce Vine on it… the music video is one of our favorites yet. We premiered ‘Graduated’ in Big Bootie Mix 22 to everyone’s excitement so we definitely cannot wait to play this live. Stoked to unleash this bad boy!”

Bryce Vine stated “It was a blast to work on Graduated with my two friends Two Friends. It’s got that dance energy but the story of a wild guy pursuing the well behaved girl is a really interesting perspective. Loved being a part of this one.”

Known by fans for their legendary Big Bootie Mix series, Two Friends’ musical output has become a dependable soundtrack for many memorable nights. Amassing multi-millions of streams of their mixes and original productions across all places where you can stream music, Two Friends are slated for a powerhouse year and have a bright continued trajectory that positions them as a top pop-dance act to watch for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Since popping off with the double-platinum smash “Drew Barrymore” and double-platinum “La La Land” [feat. YG], Bryce Vine has tallied up more than 2 billion streams to date, and delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more. He’s pushed himself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with everyone from Wale, lovelytheband and FITZ to Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Parmalee, and Jeremih. At the same time, brands such as Pepsi, TRULY, Malibu Rum, Capitol One, and Fender have sought him out for collaborations. In 2022, he has released a series of show-stopping singles, most recently the breezy “Moonrock,” and his feature on Steve Aoki’s “All Hype” – all paving the way for a brand new album coming soon!