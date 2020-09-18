For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Sep 2020 17:07

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought music magic to the 2020 ACM Awards

MUMBAI: Still going strong!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the celebrity couple gift that keeps on giving. The pair have been dating since late 2015, and while they like to remain on the private side, they do bless us with their perfectly blended vocals from time to time.

This year, Shelton released his new song "Happy Anywhere" which features his girlfriend Stefani, and they took to the 2020 ACM Awards stage on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to perform a sweet rendition of the song.
"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Shelton shared before the performance. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

During the performance, Shelton wore his signature denim jeans and matching button-down while Stefani rocked cowboy boots, denim shorts, a matching jacket and that classic red lip of hers. The two looked in their element as they performed the song together and gave fans a peek behind the curtains of their romance.

The song is a cute declaration that Shelton could be happy anywhere in the world as long as they're together. He sings on the track, "But since I met you, I swear/I could be happy anywhere/Any map dot location/You're always my destination/You're the only thing that I'm chained to/I could be happy anywhere/I could be happy anywhere with you."

They dropped a music video with the song that features the couple all over the world together. There is footage of them in the studio, out in the wilderness, on a beach vacation, at home, and more. But no matter where they are, its all smiles for the love birds.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances this year…man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" he shared in a press release earlier this year. "We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer—and this entire year."
Last year the pair debuted "Nobody But You," which was on his album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

While the pair hasn't walked down the aisle together yet, don't rule it out! Earlier this summer, Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and during an interview with guest hots Dua Lipa, when the musician accidentally referred to Shelton as her husband, Stefani had the cutest reaction.

"Um, well...he's not my husband," she corrected the host. "But that sounded cool when you said it." Who knows, maybe 2021 will be their year!

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Happy Anywhere Jimmy Kimmel Dua Lipa VCM Awards
