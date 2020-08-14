Jimmy Kimmel defends Dua Lipa after critic says "Women Still Aren't Funny"

MUMBAI: As Dua Lipa sings, "Boys will be boys...but girls will be women."
On Monday, Aug. 10, the Grammy-winning singer filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of his eponymous ABC late-night show. While it's not every day the star pops up on our small screens delivering monologues and asking questions à la Kimmel, she gave it her best try. "WISH ME LUCK," she asked fans on Instagram ahead of her temporary gig.
While the star was ultimately applauded online for her opening monologue—in which there was no shortage of punchlines, interviews with elderly people quite unfamiliar with Lipa and even a Guillermo back tattoo—not all of the reviews were raves.
After Kimmel posted Lipa's monologue on his Instagram account, one man criticized in a comment, "Women still aren't funny."
Not to fret—Kimmel had her back with a laugh-out-loud response. "Maybe if one talks to you someday you'll change your mind," the host clapped back. That's what we'd call an epic burn.
The brief mix-up happened after Lipa said, "So, I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?"
Stefani replied, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."
It looks like the performer has already learned the first rule of hosting: just roll with the punches.
As even Stefani to the star, "You're brave to host. Wow!"
