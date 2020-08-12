Dua Lipa hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' chats with Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa stepped into the Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting slot on Monday night and, boy, she has a career waiting in late night TV if pop music doesn't work out.
The “Don’t Start Now” singer delivered Kimmel's monologue and interviewed celebrities, both a first. She also confirmed that Dua Lipa is indeed her real name, she has 17 tattoos (including a familiar face on her back) and she was schooled at that great British institution, Hogwarts.
Lipa also went undercover and chatted with some seniors to gauge their thoughts on the songs and dress sense of, well, Dua Lipa.
Watch here:
Later in the show, Lipa interviewed Gwen Stefani. “You’re brave,” Stefani said at the top. The No Doubt singer will appear on a remix of Lipa’s “Physical,” the video for which will drop Aug. 28.
Gwen also talked about hanging out with boyfriend Blake Shelton on an Oklahoma ranch during lockdown, and she tackled some tricky “random, weird” questions. “Have you ever forgotten your lyrics on stage,” Lipa asked (of course, yes). What would Blake say is her most annoying trait? (being on her phone). Ever seen a ghost (her son did).
Watch here:
MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more
MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more
MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears' lofty spending habits have been revealed in new court documents related to her ongoing conservatorship. In documents, it's...read more
The rise of independent music has seen a lot of singer/songwriter releasing music digitally and on streaming sites. Owing to such credibility is one...read more
MUMBAI: Italian alternative metal band Fenisia will release their new full-length album entitled The Spectator on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse...read more
MUMABI: After the success of his track ‘Afsos’, singer-songwriter Sahil Badal, popularly known as Badal is all set to put the audience in a musical...read more
MUMBAI: Angela and Madhav look very cute together and it was this lockdown which has really brought them very close. They had to stay apart for a...read more