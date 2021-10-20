For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Oct 2021 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mickey Singh's new song 'Sorry' is out

MUMBAI: After the success of songs such as 'Tu Hi Das De', 'Na Na' and 'Ptola', Mickey Singh is understandably excited about his new romantic song titled 'Sorry', which was released on Tuesday.

Talking about the song, Mickey said, "Any lovers' quarrel can be remedied with a meaningful apology. 'Sorry' resonates with that sentiment. It has been written in way that's relatable to young couples. With the release of 'Sorry', I hope that love transcends any number of tiffs you have. I can't wait to know what the listeners think about it." The song has been composed by Rajat Nagpal to the lyrics of Vicky Sandhu.

Anshul Garg, Founder-CEO of Desi Music Factory, the presenter of the song, said, "'Sorry' is about getting above the mistakes we make in love and moving on knowing what matters. As a music label, we tried to cater to diverse kinds of music and I think Mickey's new song is a wonderful addition to our repertoire."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tu Hi Das De Na Na Ptola Mickey Singh
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Mannat Noor released a festive season song ‘Mithi Jahi’

MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor dropped a new Punjabi song “Mithi Jahi” featuring Arjun Bijlani, under MN Melody. Excited about the release, “The theme...read more

2
"I would only consider myself a true lyricist when I will be able to deliver 10 percent of what Amitabh Bhattacharya does," said Bollywood lyricist Alka khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood is incomplete with its elaborate songs and the heart-touching lyrics it possesses. It has been observed that while the legendary...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar brings you a heart wrenching love song 'Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe' featuring Guru Randhawa & Mrunal Thakur!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur come together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’. The romantic track tells a...read more

4
Kanye West officially changes name to Ye

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, born as Kanye Omari West, has legally changed his name to Ye. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper will...read more

5
Rising Indie artist Nikitaa gears up for her next single 'DITK' from her upcoming

MUMBAI: The multi-creative artist who pursues everything that inspires her is currently excited about her indie-pop Album ‘High Priestess’. Rising to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games