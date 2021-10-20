Mickey Singh's new song 'Sorry' is out

MUMBAI: After the success of songs such as 'Tu Hi Das De', 'Na Na' and 'Ptola', Mickey Singh is understandably excited about his new romantic song titled 'Sorry', which was released on Tuesday.
Talking about the song, Mickey said, "Any lovers' quarrel can be remedied with a meaningful apology. 'Sorry' resonates with that sentiment. It has been written in way that's relatable to young couples. With the release of 'Sorry', I hope that love transcends any number of tiffs you have. I can't wait to know what the listeners think about it." The song has been composed by Rajat Nagpal to the lyrics of Vicky Sandhu.
Anshul Garg, Founder-CEO of Desi Music Factory, the presenter of the song, said, "'Sorry' is about getting above the mistakes we make in love and moving on knowing what matters. As a music label, we tried to cater to diverse kinds of music and I think Mickey's new song is a wonderful addition to our repertoire."
(Source: IANS)
