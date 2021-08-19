Jonita Gandhi calls her Punjabi single 'Na na' an adventure

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released an urban Punjabi single titled 'Na na' together with Mickey Singh. The singer says working on the song has been an adventure!
Sung by Jonita and Mickey, the track is a blend of east and west. The music video featuring the two singers has been directed by Jay Skilly.
Talking about the song, Jonita shared: "'Na Na' is our baby. This song was such an adventure, from ideation to execution and I'm beyond excited to share it with you all. I'm thrilled to have collaborated with Mickey Singh for the first time, and working with the entire team on this song was such a memorable experience."
"From dance practices to wardrobe and even the vocals, I got to experiment and you all know how much I love to step outside my comfort zone. A huge shoutout to Jay, Aman, Shivaani, Evan, and the entire team from choreography to promotions – mad love to you all!" the singer added.
'Na na' has been written by Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh, Charanpreet Singh and Jay Skilly while Mickey has composed the music together with DJ Lyan.
The song has released on the YouTube channel of TreeHouse V.H.T.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee on August 18 released a second single, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ –featuring the...read more
MUMBAI: The latest rendition of ‘Main Teri Mohabbat Mein and Jaan-e-Jigar’ by Benny Dayal and Payal Dev infuse light and soft essence in Mixtape...read more
MUMBAI: Recently Press conference was organized for the launch of the upcoming web series 'Cartel' and our supermodel turned actress who is also...read more
MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the...read more
MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India...read more