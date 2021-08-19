For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Aug 2021 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi calls her Punjabi single 'Na na' an adventure

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released an urban Punjabi single titled 'Na na' together with Mickey Singh. The singer says working on the song has been an adventure!

Sung by Jonita and Mickey, the track is a blend of east and west. The music video featuring the two singers has been directed by Jay Skilly.

Talking about the song, Jonita shared: "'Na Na' is our baby. This song was such an adventure, from ideation to execution and I'm beyond excited to share it with you all. I'm thrilled to have collaborated with Mickey Singh for the first time, and working with the entire team on this song was such a memorable experience."

"From dance practices to wardrobe and even the vocals, I got to experiment and you all know how much I love to step outside my comfort zone. A huge shoutout to Jay, Aman, Shivaani, Evan, and the entire team from choreography to promotions – mad love to you all!" the singer added.

'Na na' has been written by Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh, Charanpreet Singh and Jay Skilly while Mickey has composed the music together with DJ Lyan.

The song has released on the YouTube channel of TreeHouse V.H.T.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Na Na Mickey Singh music
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2021

Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India’s listeners a new, dynamic and personalised streaming experience.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2021

Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT confront their critics in new "Bury Me" music video & single

MUMBAI:Melodic groove-metal band Shotgun Facelift have revealed a new music video for their defiant new single "Bury Me". The music video was directed by Kevin Ackley from Chamber Six Media. Watch it right now at this location.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2021

Rekha to lend her voice for 'Bigg Boss 15' promos

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15".

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot. Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in the urban Punjabi music space with a new single ‘Na Na’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee releases new single ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ from collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee on August 18 released a second single, ‘Sukoon (Catharsis)’ –featuring the...read more

2
Benny Dayal, Payal Dev to bring alive the magic of 90s romance on 8th Episode of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind Season 3, presented by Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: The latest rendition of ‘Main Teri Mohabbat Mein and Jaan-e-Jigar’ by Benny Dayal and Payal Dev infuse light and soft essence in Mixtape...read more

3
Sumi Angre aka Pranati Rai Prakash looked bombshell at the press conference of her upcoming web series 'Cartel'

MUMBAI: Recently Press conference was organized for the launch of the upcoming web series 'Cartel' and our supermodel turned actress who is also...read more

4
Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the...read more

5
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world’s leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games