Jonita Gandhi calls her Punjabi single 'Na na' an adventure

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released an urban Punjabi single titled 'Na na' together with Mickey Singh. The singer says working on the song has been an adventure!

Sung by Jonita and Mickey, the track is a blend of east and west. The music video featuring the two singers has been directed by Jay Skilly.

Talking about the song, Jonita shared: "'Na Na' is our baby. This song was such an adventure, from ideation to execution and I'm beyond excited to share it with you all. I'm thrilled to have collaborated with Mickey Singh for the first time, and working with the entire team on this song was such a memorable experience."

"From dance practices to wardrobe and even the vocals, I got to experiment and you all know how much I love to step outside my comfort zone. A huge shoutout to Jay, Aman, Shivaani, Evan, and the entire team from choreography to promotions – mad love to you all!" the singer added.

'Na na' has been written by Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh, Charanpreet Singh and Jay Skilly while Mickey has composed the music together with DJ Lyan.

The song has released on the YouTube channel of TreeHouse V.H.T.

(Source: IANS)