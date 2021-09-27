Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh joins hands again for their new hip hop song ‘4AM’

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit numbers like The Breakup Song, Chellamma, Lag Jaa Gale and many more, just released a new track in collaboration with Mickey Singh titled '4AM'. Out today on all platforms, this marks their second collaboration after the trending hit “Na Na”, which has garnered over 11 Million + views on YouTube and rave reviews for their on dance and on-screen chemistry.

‘4AM’ is a perfect blend of Punjabi Pop with a hint of Hip-hop elements to it, portraying a passionate conversation between two people eager to meet each other after hours. Inspired by 90’s hip hop and dance culture, Jonita’s vocals, dance moves and suave styling captures your attention throughout the song. Directed by Jay Skilly, the video was shot in the US recently.

Jonita Gandhi says, “I’m looking forward to the audience feedback on this song. I feel like they’re getting to see a new side of me yet again and its a side I really enjoyed portraying. I’m loving working in the independent Punjabi space, and I’m excited to explore it more!”

Elated to collaborate with Mickey Singh once more, Jonita adds, “I’m really excited to be back with Mickey Singh again. I think we make some really cool music together and I hope the audience feels the same!”

In 2021, Jonita has release more than 5 singles – a Punjabi track 'Mera Jee Karda' in collaboration with Deep Jandu, followed by ‘NaNa’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh, a romantic Hindi single titled 'Gallaan Teriyaan' with Raj Pandit by Salim-Sulaiman for Merchant Records, a devotional official female rendition of Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi', and a beautiful wedding song entitled 'Mehedi Te Vavi' with Lost Stories. The young and energetic singer promises not to stop.

Catch her dancing and singing in her latest song ‘4AM’ now available on YouTube and all streaming platforms!