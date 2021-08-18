Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in the urban Punjabi music space with a new single ‘Na Na’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

With so much love coming her way, Jonita’s recent Punjabi record ‘Mera Jee karda’ in collaboration with Deep Jandu was a hit amongst Punjabi music aficionados. The singer surprised everyone with teaser of ‘Na Na’ where she is seen in a new avatar. This news comes in after Jonita stunned her fans with a picture of herself at Times Square in NYC with Mickey Singh sporting custom outfits by Julian Ruiz Men’s Wear + Lois Spencer as they spot themselves on the iconic billboard ahead of the launch.

Sung by Jonita and Mickey, the track is a perfect blend of east and west. The pop star turns jetsetter in this swanky music video directed by Jay Skilly, featuring Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Her vocals and suave styling is all set to capture your attention.

Talking about the song, Jonita Gandhi says, “Na Na is our baby. This song was such an adventure, from ideation to execution and I’m beyond excited to share it with you all. I’m thrilled to have collaborated with Mickey Singh for the first time, and working with the entire team on this song was such a memorable experience. From dance practices to wardrobe and even the vocals, I got to experiment and you all know how much I love to step outside my comfort zone. A huge shoutout to Jay, Aman, Shivaani, Evan, and the entire team from choreography to promotions – mad love to you all!”

Jonita Gandhi who’s been instrumental in collaborating with global music stars for her songs is elated to collaborate with Mickey Singh in Na Na, she further adds, “Mickey is a talent bomb and I’m so happy to call him a friend! I’m looking forward to collaborating with him again in future.”

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition with award-winning Bollywood songs, was recently featured on the coveted Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto Billboard in Canada this accolade catapults Jonita’s position further as a multilingual singer in the global music circuit. The singer is known for her effortless delivery across languages and genres for her songs like Chellamma and The Breakup Song amongst many. Recently, the singer was also part of the Tamil soundtrack for AR Rahman’s film ’99 Songs’.