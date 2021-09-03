For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Sep 2021 21:48 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Check out 'Jaago Zara'- An MCAI initiative celebrating Womanhood

MUMBAI: MCAI (Music Composers Association of India) had released “Jaago Zara” (Wake Up), a track that celebrates the "Goddess" within every woman. The song was conceived, composed and produced by Aashish Rego, Justin Uday Duo, and Pt. Somesh Mathur, written by Aashish Rego and Shree D, directed by Aashish Rego and K. C. Loy.

Recently at the song launch of Jaago Zara on 26th August many musicians were present who among them were Hamsika Iyer, Mohini Dey, Justin Yesudas, Aashish Rego Ghazal Farida Khanum, Beth Whelan to name a few expressed their thoughts about the song.

Queen of Ghazal Farida Khanum said, “All the artists sang from their heart and seemed dedicated, it turned out to be a nice harmonic melody".

Mohini Dey reflected back on her younger days, where society brought her down and how that even made her stronger.

Indian violinist Sunita Bhuyan expressed that when she heard and saw the video, it seemed very ambitious and the product with the outcome was beautiful. She also emphasized on the point explained by Farida Khanum about building one’s craft, “she kept going back to her craft and focused on that.

“The discovery was breaking the myth of the instrument; the classical musician can also entertain and be a part of the mainstream. Get the right beats, pitch, instruments, Riya and you can play any kind of music. Let’s make the younger children get closer to our craft by not making them completely conservative. Let them learn music versatility”, she adds.

Singer Nandini Srikar said, “Putting together musicians and tracks was indeed an admirable work”.

Hamska Lyer fell in love with the simplicity of the lyrics and the composition. When Aashish Rego shared the idea of what he had in mind about making the song global she was worried but seeing the video she loved and enjoyed it.

Merlin D’souza also added, “Getting people together through their potential was beautiful”.

“It wasn’t a normal song to deal with, as 50 singers were all lead singers”, said P. A. Deepak.

The composer Aashish Rego revealed the idea of how the song emerged one and a half years back. He hummed a few lines to Justin Yesudas and Somesh, Mathur and they liked it. They built the song, developed it. The entire song and lyrics were ready in two days and in a month they not only completed the entire tracking but also finished all the video parts too. “It was such a huge achievement. The song creates itself,” added Aashish.

The purpose of the song was to identify a way ahead in the post covid world, as the virus that came and affected us changed the ways we live. It is necessary for us to adapt and evolve in new ways. “It is a song created by many minds as one. When rivals become collaborators, magic is created” Aashish concluded.

