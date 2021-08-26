For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Aug 2021 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Women's Equality Day: Farida Khannum, Usha Uthup, 100 women croon 'Jaago Zara'

MUMBAI: Getting the creme de le creme of the music fraternity for the project is an unachievable feat. But such was the beauty and lure of Aashish Rego’s new anthem Jaago Zara. An ambitious piece of work in itself, Rego and his co-producers Justin-Uday Duo and Somesh Mathur have been able to bring together more than 100 diverse female achievers from the music industry for the song. Stalwarts and stars alike, female musicians from different beats and genres have joined forces for the track that essentially celebrates the essence of womanhood and its role in bringing about change in the new world order. In the post-COVID world, the song is a testament of unity and instills the spirit of collaboration amongst artists.

While the confluence of such varied people was a tough task, Jaago Zara has brought together legends like Begum Farida Khannum, Chitra-ji, Sharon Prabhakar, Usha Uthup-ji, Ila Arun-ji, Vidushi Sudha Mathur-ji, Anuradha Paudwal-ji amongst others. Stalwarts like Anuradha Pal, Hamsika Iyer, Nandini Srikar, Sunita Bhuyan, Merlin D'Souza, Vivienne Pocha and many more have collaborated in this one song.

Ask Rego, how did it pull it off and he says, “It took an immense amount of effort and logistical planning. Every project has its own challenges but on this, it was co-ordination that was the hardest part. Now as the song is ready, I realise that this was probably the most enriching and fulfilling experience of my professional career thus far. These are artists we have grown up revering. Each of them belongs to a different era and genre. And yet, when you put them in the same track, they stand out beautifully, making the song a wholesome number. I have to thank my partners Somesh Mathur, Justin-Uday Duo and everyone else. They had immense faith in the vision of this song. I can’t be grateful enough to them to believe in this massive project involving over 200 artistes and technicians from across the world in creating the magic that is Jaago Zara.”

The song has already won the Best Composer – Silk Road Film Award at Cannes, Best Song at Music Video Clip Monthly Awards, Best Music Video at Imagine Rain Independent Film Awards, Best Lyrics and Best International song at Tracks Music Award, Best Music – Bridgefest, Best Film on Women and Best music video at World Film Carnival (Singapore). Additionally, it has also won Best Original Song at New York Movie Awards, Hollywood Gold Awards & The Film Olympiad and Special Jury Award as Best Music Video at Ray International Film Festival, Best Sound/Studio Production at the Palm Beach International Music Awards as well as Best Music Video & Listener Impact – Silver Award at the Global Music Awards.

Tags
Women's Equality Day Farida Khannum Usha Uthup 100 women croon Jaago Zara
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2021

Singer Usha Uthup Raves About 'The Global Desi'

MUMBAI: Padma Shri singer Usha Uthup, after having sung in 17 Indian languages, eight foreign ones and with performances across several national and international music events, also has a hobby of reading books.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

Odisha music director Shantanu Mohapatra passes away

MUMBAI: Legendary music director Shantanu Mohapatra passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday night. He was 84. Mohapatra was suffering from acute pneumonia and other old-age related ailment, informed family sources.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Sheetal Gupta unleashes 'Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai'; a musical ode to frontline warriors

MUMBAI: Singer Sheetal Gupta released “Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai” under Shoot At Site Motion Pictures, dedicating to the warriors who have stood firm for us, featuring multi artists, the likes of Kailash Kher, Sheetal Gupta, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup and many more

read more
News | 08 Aug 2020

Sundeep Bhutoria releases a new book titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter'; introduction by Usha Uthup

MUMBAI: Culturist and Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria are released a new book titled ‘Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter’ which is available on Amazon for pre-order.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Sushant Divgikar: I'm going as Rani Kohenur at fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire

MUMBAI: Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 contestant Sushant Divgikar who is now renowned for unplugged songs in the music industry was present at the Godrej L'Affaire. In a chat with us the artist shared a glimpse into his life.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
US court allows 'Butter' remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: A Texas court has given American rapper Megan Thee Stallion the green light to release the remix of the BTS chart-topping number 'Butter'...read more

2
Sahil Sharma is back with his latest track, Ik IK Pal for broken hearts

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer, Sahil Sharma released his latest track, Ik Ik Pal with Koinage Records on their official YouTube Channel on 24th August 2021...read more

3
Neha Kakkar, Tony, Yo Yo team up for party number 'Kanta Laga'

MUMBAI: Celebrated musicians Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh are coming together in a collaboration for a new party song 'Kanta Laga...read more

4
Digvijay Singh Parihar on 'Bewajah': Everything that happens for a reason

MUMBAI: Singer Digvijay Singh Parihar who is popularly known as DigV released a soulful romantic song “Bewajah” under On Stage Rekords.The song was...read more

5
After hitting a big six with 6, no.1s on global radio charts, Vineet pens an ode to the big screen exp in his latest

MUMBAI: After making history as the first artist in the world to have 6, number 1 singles in 2021 on the prestigious European Independent Top 100...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games