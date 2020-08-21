Kailash Kher: Rs 72 lakh could educate children instead of buying fake followers

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah drew widespread criticism after it emerged that he spent Rs 72 lakh to buy 75 million fake views on social media for his recent song, Paagal. Singer Kailash Kher feels a true artiste would rather have used such a big amount for a cause like educating underprivileged children.
"We are living in a society where such disparity exists. On one hand, people have money to buy fake popularity while on the other hand there are children on the road, without food and education. Any artiste with real knowledge would have used the popularity, money and celebrity status for betterment of society. The 72 lakh rupees could have been used for the education of underprivileged children," Kher told IANS.
"I, too, get suggestions from the so-called business-minded people to market myself and engage in paid PR. For me, when I go to live shows and I see how people sing along with me, is bigger than anything else. We all know how a section of musicians is constantly selling music with ugly, double meaning lyrics and videos. They are popular among the youth. Unfortunately, they are influencing the youth in the wrong direction," added the singer, who recently recorded a new version of "Vande Mataram".
Kher recalled recording the song with a hundred artistes. "It is our way to contribute to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Until a few years ago, speaking in Hindi was considered 'un-cool' for the youth of the nation, because we were losing the vision of India. Now that we have a great visionary, we artistes gathered and recreated 'Vande Mataram", composed by Aashish Rego. Hopefully, we will bring our youth back to the roots, back in the right direction," he concluded.
(Source: IANS)
