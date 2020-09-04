Music composer Aashish Rego launches 'Guru Namann' as a tribute to all the teachers

MUMBAI: “A teacher presents the past, reveals the present, and creates the future. A Teacher affects eternity; He or she can never tell where his or her influence stops.” These quotes aptly describe how important a role that those who educate us in our formative years play in our lives.
And recognising the importance of gurus, Aashish Rego, the general secretary of the Music Composers Association of India is coming out with a single “Guru Namann” on 5 September, Teachers’ Day, saluting those who teach us.
A collaborative exercise between singers and composers, the track and music video feature artistes such as Keerti Sagathia, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Hamsika Iyer, Pinky "Peacock" Maidasani, Pt. Somesh Mathur, Laura Savinska, Sujata Majumdar, AashishRego, and the Justin-Uday Duo. The song is multilingual with the verses are being trilled in Sanskrit, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marwari, Marathi, Sindhi, Bengali and Tamil.
“My teachers have played a great influence in my life,” says Rego. “Today’s environment is fear filled thanks to the pandemic. My teacher taught me to go boldly where no one has gone before. Hence, through this single I would like to communicate to everyone that we need to have heart, courage that we are going to emerge from these challenging times triumphantly. Let us remember the best times of our learning years and it will make our lives more tolerable.”
Aashish Rego is a composer who has already made his mark in the TV serial circuit and he had brought 100 music composers together for an initiative song on Independence Day. With motivation as his motive, Rego found it easy to rope in his colleagues from the music world to participate in Guru Namannpro-bono.
The video for the song has been directed by KC Loy and the composed by Aashish Rego and the Justin-Uday duo.
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Gaana raises Rs 375 crore in debt from Giant Tencent, and Times Interread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its ongoing ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ aimed at improving measuremread more
MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more
MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more
MUMBAI: Despite being one of the most popular pop stars in the world, Billie Eilish has wisely decided to keep her personal life a secret from her...read more
MUMBAI: Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’. Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer-producer Sid Paul released a new song in Hindi version “Raat”. It's a hearbreak song which showcases what goes through a lover...read more
MUMBAI: Electronic music heavyweights Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled their evocative tour video for latest single ‘Air I Breathe’, out today...read more
MUMBAI: From 1942 – A Love Story to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, mainstream Hindi cinema in India has started taking steps to go beyond the...read more