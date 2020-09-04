For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Sep 2020 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer Aashish Rego launches 'Guru Namann' as a tribute to all the teachers

MUMBAI: “A teacher presents the past, reveals the present, and creates the future. A Teacher affects eternity; He or she can never tell where his or her influence stops.” These quotes aptly describe how important a role that those who educate us in our formative years play in our lives.

And recognising the importance of gurus, Aashish Rego, the general secretary of the Music Composers Association of India is coming out with a single “Guru Namann” on 5 September, Teachers’ Day, saluting those who teach us.

A collaborative exercise between singers and composers, the track and music video feature artistes such as Keerti Sagathia, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Hamsika Iyer, Pinky "Peacock" Maidasani, Pt. Somesh Mathur, Laura Savinska, Sujata Majumdar, AashishRego, and the Justin-Uday Duo. The song is multilingual with the verses are being trilled in Sanskrit, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marwari, Marathi, Sindhi, Bengali and Tamil.

“My teachers have played a great influence in my life,” says Rego. “Today’s environment is fear filled thanks to the pandemic. My teacher taught me to go boldly where no one has gone before. Hence, through this single I would like to communicate to everyone that we need to have heart, courage that we are going to emerge from these challenging times triumphantly. Let us remember the best times of our learning years and it will make our lives more tolerable.”

Aashish Rego is a composer who has already made his mark in the TV serial circuit and he had brought 100 music composers together for an initiative song on Independence Day. With motivation as his motive, Rego found it easy to rope in his colleagues from the music world to participate in Guru Namannpro-bono.

The video for the song has been directed by KC Loy and the composed by Aashish Rego and the Justin-Uday duo.

