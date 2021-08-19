For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Aug 2021 13:30

'Indian Idol 12' top trio to appear in musical series

MUMBAI: The winner of the music reality show 'Indian Idol 12' -- Pawandeep Rajan -- along with the first and second runner-up of the show, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya, respectively, will feature in a musical series directed by Raj Surani.

Being the creative producer and director of the musical series, Raj said, "When I shot the video with all the key contestants of Indian Idol, I loved Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukha Priya's voice and decided to create a musical series with the trio in an interesting avatar. The series will be shot in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh."

Interestingly, while signing the trio a month ago, he was not worried about who the winner of Indian Idol will be.

"I decided to go ahead with my music video soon after the season gets over. All of them are great performers and have a huge following even before they step into the world of music. I truly feel that the trio is the original Indian rockstars of today," he said.

Arunita, the first runner-up of the show, said, "I entered Indian Idol to learn and I have had an amazing time. Raj sir has been very kind and I want to leave an impact with the songs that we're creating."

Shanmukha Priya said, "It was my childhood wish to be a part of Indian Idol. And during the show, we got the opportunity to actually face the film camera. We were pampered by Raj sir and the team. He encouraged and motivated us. I am truly looking forward to our musical series now."

Set to music by Dixant Shaurya, Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni, the music series produced under the banner of Octopus Entertainment will have vocals by Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukha Priya.

(Source: IANS)

Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Shanmukha Priya
News | 19 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep: Cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It was a great day for Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants as they got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence on his birthday party.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' runner-up Arunita savours moments with AR Rahman, KJo, Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kolkata's Arunita Kanjilal, who qualified to become the first runner-up in 'Indian Idol 12, nurtures the dream of opening a music school.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled 'Kolhapur Diaries'.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan wins 'Indian Idol 12'

MUMBAI: Pawandeep Rajan from Champawat, Uttarakhand, lifted the 'Indian Idol Season 12' trophy and took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever' of the Sony Entertainment Television reality show l

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik to perform on 'Indian Idol 12' finale

MUMBAI: Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be the chief guests on the final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' on Independence Day. As the show is going to have many acts and performances, both the singers will have a special segment.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinated

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to events

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group

1
'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep: Cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It was a great day for Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants as they got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan...

2
Metal band SHOTGUN FACELIFT confront their critics in new "Bury Me" music video & single

MUMBAI:Melodic groove-metal band Shotgun Facelift have revealed a new music video for their defiant new single "Bury Me". The music video was...

3
'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...

4
Gabriel Gifford & Sans Soucis team up to celebrate our "beautiful differences" on new single

MUMBAI: Gabriel Gifford returns with a brand new single, 'Better Than Before', featuring Sans Soucis, vocalist and songwriter. This single, the...

5
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: As India strengthens its positioning as one of the world's leading music markets, international music streaming app, Moodagent, offers India...

