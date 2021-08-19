'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep: Cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It was a great day for Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants as they got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence on his birthday party.
Pawandeep shared his excitement and said: "I have known Mahesh Manjrekar Ji for many years and it was very sweet of him to invite us over for his birthday. We celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake, enjoying delicious food, and enjoyed the rest of the night singing songs. Along with me, my other fellow friends and contestants also had a great time."
He added: "The cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan sir who had also dropped by to meet Mahesh Ji. He was so warm and friendly and, also posed for a picture with us. This is one memory that I will forever cherish of course, the first being winning the coveted title of Indian Idol Season 12."
Along with him, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele were also present at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence for his birthday bash.
(Source: IANS)
