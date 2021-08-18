For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 15:26 |  By RnMTeam

'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled 'Kolhapur Diaries'.

This is the first time Sayli is lending her voice for a film song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of Kamble on Twitter.

Alongside the images, Adarsh wrote: "Indian Idol singer records song for film… #SayliKamble - second runner-up of #IndianIdol12 - recorded her first song for #Marathi film #KolhapurDairies... Composed by #AvadhootGupte."

He added: "Directed by #JoeRajan… #KolhapurDairies is (a) remake of #Malayalam film #AngamalyDairies. #KolhapurDairies is produced by Select Media Holdings."

'Kolhapur Diaries' is directed by Joe Rajan. It is produced by Select Media Holding LLP, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, 'Angamaly Diaries'.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sayli Kamble Indian Idol 12 Marathi film Kolhapur Diaries
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2021

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik to perform on 'Indian Idol 12' finale

MUMBAI: Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be the chief guests on the final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' on Independence Day. As the show is going to have many acts and performances, both the singers will have a special segment.

read more
News | 04 May 2021

Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani is not returning to the show

MUMBAI: Young pop star Neha Kakkar, who enjoys an unmatched fandom, has left her fans concerned with her conspicuous absence from Indian Idol 12 two week in a row. Loyal viewers of the singing reality show have been wondering why the singer is not shooting.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Neha Kakkar excited to hear Ramleela Stories Live

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on the music reality show “Indian Idol 12”, is excited about the upcoming Ramnavmi Special on the show. In the episode, top contestants will sing songs magnifying the festival mood. They will narrate the story of Ramleela through their performances.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

AR Rahman to make special appearance in Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: AR Rahman will be a special guest on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. He will be seen promoting his film 99 Songs on the show. The film marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and writer. Contestants and judges will be excited to have Rahman as a guest on the show.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish, Shanmukha set the stage on fire at 'ITA Awards 2021'

MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20 years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Benny Dayal, Payal Dev to bring alive the magic of 90s romance on 8th Episode of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind Season 3, presented by Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: The latest rendition of ‘Main Teri Mohabbat Mein and Jaan-e-Jigar’ by Benny Dayal and Payal Dev infuse light and soft essence in Mixtape...read more

2
Rizzle App associates with Bollywood’s hottest new duo Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's, Shershaah

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s No.1 innovative short video app has announced its association with Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It...read more

3
Vaibhav Ghuge feels blessed as his first-ever music video 'Lagi Padi' crosses 500K views on Youtube

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Ghuge is one of India's most prominent dancers and choreographers who rose to fame after choreographing many contestants from dance...read more

4
Sherise D'souza's 'Never Born' brings out a sense of urgency to make life better

MUMBAI: After releasing “Stepladder” singer-songwriter Sherise D'souza dropped her latest single “Never Born”, bringing out feelings of desperation...read more

5
'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games