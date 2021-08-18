'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled 'Kolhapur Diaries'.
This is the first time Sayli is lending her voice for a film song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of Kamble on Twitter.
Alongside the images, Adarsh wrote: "Indian Idol singer records song for film… #SayliKamble - second runner-up of #IndianIdol12 - recorded her first song for #Marathi film #KolhapurDairies... Composed by #AvadhootGupte."
He added: "Directed by #JoeRajan… #KolhapurDairies is (a) remake of #Malayalam film #AngamalyDairies. #KolhapurDairies is produced by Select Media Holdings."
'Kolhapur Diaries' is directed by Joe Rajan. It is produced by Select Media Holding LLP, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, 'Angamaly Diaries'.
(Source: IANS)
