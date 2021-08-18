For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Aug 2021 17:22

'Indian Idol 12' runner-up Arunita savours moments with AR Rahman, KJo, Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kolkata's Arunita Kanjilal, who qualified to become the first runner-up in 'Indian Idol 12, nurtures the dream of opening a music school. After the results were declared on Independence Day, Arunita sat back and shared details of the moments she would cherish forever, such as getting to perform in front of AR Rahman or receiving an offer from Karan Johar for his next project.

The 18-year-old singer says every moment for her in the run-up to the 'Greatest Grand Finale' of the reality show was most memorable.

Arunita recalls: "My experience at the show has been amazing. All these moments are truly dear and special to me. If I were to highlight a few, it would definitely be the first time performing in front of AR Rahman Sir, being welcomed into the Dharma family (Karan Johar's Dharma Productions), getting a recording contract from Bappi Da. The list just goes on."

Arunita started learning at the age of 8 and her ultimate aim has always been to be a playback singer. She is also willing to open a music school.

She adds about her plans of opening a music school: "Yes, most definitely. From as long as I can remember, opening a music school has been my goal. And, after this I intend to work enough so that I can fulfil it. But, I will open a music school for the kids of India, for sure."

Arunita says: "My first guru is my mom and I took initial training in music at home. Of course here I got a chance to learn from the maestros. So it helped me to improvise a lot."

On her friendship with Pawandeep Rajan, she has a befitting reply: "Yes, we're really great friends and will always continue to be so. I thank everyone for showing so much of love and appreciation to both of us. We have all come a long way and will always continue to support one another."

Thus Arunita has had a wonderful journey so far and she concludes: "Last nine months were the major opportunities for me. It's an honour for me to be able to make it so far. This journey has been epic for me and I couldn't have asked for something more."

(Source: IANS)

Arunita Kanjilal Indian Idol 12 music
