For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jul 2021 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Original tracks from these ALTBalaji shows are the underrated pieces

MUMBAI: Music is such a universal language. There's rarely anyone who wouldn't appreciate music. With the boom of digital shows, there's also a boom in original sound tracks. However, a few songs don't get much recognition despite them being a melodious tracks. Especially the original songs from digital shows, don't come under radar often. So today on we thought of raising a toast to such underrated gems that digital world has given us. Especially ALTBalaji, which has been giving back to back hit shows, has also given back some soulful tracks. So let's take a look at some of their extremely underrated ones...

We have listed some amazing soundtracks which will help you

Teri Hogaiyaan - Broken But Beautiful 3, ALTBalaji

Vishal Mishra is one of the highly talented music composers and singers that has come in the industry in the recent times. When he composed Teri Hogaiyaan for Broken But Beautiful 2, it broke several records. For the third season of the same show, Vishal rendered another beautiful version of Teri Hogaiyaan. This song has been receiving rave reviews and fits perfectly in Agastya and Rumi's love story on ALTBalaji. This song deserves to be the national heartbreak anthem right away. No cap!

Ye Dil - His Storyy, ALTBalaji

The opening track of ALTBalaji's urban relationship drama His Storyy, was one of the most beautiful parts of the series. While many skip the intro of many series, thanks to Ye Dil, we were hooked to His Storyy's introduction. Kartik Shah's melodious music and beautifully written lyrics mix like wine with Savera Mehta's unusual voice. We bet even the makers didn't realize the beauty of this song. It's that mesmerising.

Bematlab - The Married Woman, ALTBalaji

When The Married Woman's, starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, released a beautiful unplugged song Bematlab, the song became a hot favourite for many. Bematlab is single handled, composed, sung and written by Amrita Bagchi. And if you don't fall in love with her voice after this song, you do something wrong. It is one of the songs that you listen to while sipping tea in one warm evening reminiscing old days. So do that today if you've not done it yet.

Galliyaan- Bebaakee, ALTBalaji

Kushal Tandon, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Karan Jotwani-starrer Bebaakee was a love triangle and no love triangle is complete without awestricken music. Galliyaan by Akhil Sachdeva and Asees Kaur is an absolute winner from this album. We don't need to mention how magical Asees' voice is and it blended with Akhil's soulful vocals take this track to another level. This is the song that will take you back to your old crush maybe.

Bandeya - Crashh, ALTBalaji

Chal bandeya, fir aaja tera ghar hai yehi... Are the beautiful lyrics of this highly underrated song from ALTBalaji's Crashh. The series revolved around four long lost siblings who are in the quest to find home. The song plays at the crucial moments. And it is indeed a tear jerker. It is criminal that this song is so underrated.

Kudos to ALTBalaji for giving platform to such unique voices and songs. Which one is your favorite song? Let us know in the comments below. Tune to the ALTBalaji app and watch your favourite shows.

Tags
ALTBalaji Bandeya Galliyaan Teri Hogaiyaan
Related news
News | 29 Jun 2021

Puncch Beat 2 Anthem: ALTBalaji's youth drama to give FOMO to those who missed their Fresher's Party this year

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji's popular youth drama Puncchbeat has definitely left a distinguishing mark in the Indian Youth audience. After releasing 13 enthralling episodes with season 2 of this franchise the makers have taken up the excitement level a notch higher by releasing the PUNCCHBEAT ANTHEM.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

The Married Woman: The full version of the soulful track 'Bematlab' out now!

MUMBAI: The full version of the soulful track ‘Bemtalab’ from ALTBalaji’s much-talked-about show ‘The Married Woman’ is out now. The makers have showcased a glimpse of the song a week before it’s launch, which has certainly added to the show’s popularity.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

2020 Indian OTT Space: Five best songs that deserve a spot on your playlist now!

MUMBAI: 2020 was a year that saw us binge-watch like there was no tomorrow. Along with the shows that span a host of diverse genres, many of them gave us a host of memorable songs that either saw us get on the dance floor or hum them as we sipped on a hot cup of coffee.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2020

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club releases a Marathi rap title track by popular rapper Dopeadelicz, for their upcoming crime thriller Mum Bhai!

MUMBAI: When it comes to title tracks on the Indian OTT space, no one does them better than ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Get set ready to fall in love once again as ALTBalaji launches the reprised version of 'Rondi Akhiyan' in Dil Hi Toh Hai S3

MUMBAI: In the matter of no time, ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai has gone on to become a highly popular show amongst audiences for a whole lot of reasons.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

top# 5 articles

1
A.R. Rahman, Ananya Birla Team Up For Indian Olympians Ahead of Tokyo 2020

MUMBAI: Prepare to unleash your sporting spirit! Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ananya Birla announces her brand-new track, ‘Hindustani Way’...read more

2
Watch the real life couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create onscreen magic with Zee Music's latest mesmerising single!

MUMBAI: Handsome Actor, Gautam Rode's marriage to his stunning wife, the doe eyed and fresh faced, Pankhuri Awasthy was a trending and viral...read more

3
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally exchanged vows

MUMBAI: From The Voice coaches to husband and wife! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married. The couple, who got engaged in late 2020, wed in an...read more

4
Cosmos-Maya releases brand new title song for leading kids’ TV show ‘Selfie With Bajrangi’

MUMBAI: Cosmos-Maya released a brand-new title audio signature for their superhit show Selfie With Bajrangi. The show is awaiting the release of its...read more

5
Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single 'Mera Jee Karda'

MUMBAI: Mere Jee Karda song - Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Deep Jandu on an Independent Punjabi singleread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games