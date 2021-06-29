Puncch Beat 2 Anthem: ALTBalaji's youth drama to give FOMO to those who missed their Fresher's Party this year

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji's popular youth drama Puncchbeat has definitely left a distinguishing mark in the Indian Youth audience. After releasing 13 enthralling episodes with season 2 of this franchise the makers have taken up the excitement level a notch higher by releasing the PUNCCHBEAT ANTHEM.
The one anthem that many have been waiting for has finally been released, pumping up the volume and energies of the millennials. When the teaser and the show's trailer were launched, the one song that ran behind the background caught everyone's attention. It was the Puncch Beat Anthem. The theme song was also a part of the first season. The Puncch Beat Anthem was also a part of the second season and has already become a chartbuster. Due to the audience's demands, makers have dropped the Puncch Beat 2 Anthem just a few days before the show's release.
Produced by Bharatt-Saurabh, this youth anthem is packed with punches, romance, drama and action. The song opens with Rosewood High, where all the drama takes place. We then see a glimpse of the Fresher's Party. There's booze, there's dance and a lot of sass. We see a lot of crazy moves and also a glimpse of the fight between Rahat and Ranbir. The music video also teases us with Rahat and Ranbir's hardcore training session. Well this has indeed got us excited for the show which is going to be launched this Sunday.
While sharing the music video, the makers wrote, The #Puncchbeat Anthem is here Action packed punches aur romance ke saath ab hoga everything LIT
Watch the music video here
Puncch Beat 2 is the sequel to the hit youth boxing drama Puncch Beat, that released in 2019. The ALTBalaji show centres around college, teen-drama and also a murder mystery this season. Starring Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyuktha Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Aneja Walia, and others the show is a must watch.
Go and binge-watch the 13 episodes from the second season on the ALTBalaji app.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more
MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, the voice behind Punjabi chart busters like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jaani ve Jaani’ and ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ to name a few, is gearing up...read more
MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed...read more
MUMBAI: Khatija Iqbal has made a place in the heart of the audience with her performance in ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ and played a pivotal role in ‘Jamai...read more