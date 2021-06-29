For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jun 2021 15:35

Puncch Beat 2 Anthem: ALTBalaji's youth drama to give FOMO to those who missed their Fresher's Party this year

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji's popular youth drama Puncchbeat has definitely left a distinguishing mark in the Indian Youth audience. After releasing 13 enthralling episodes with season 2 of this franchise the makers have taken up the excitement level a notch higher by releasing the PUNCCHBEAT ANTHEM.

The one anthem that many have been waiting for has finally been released, pumping up the volume and energies of the millennials. When the teaser and the show's trailer were launched, the one song that ran behind the background caught everyone's attention. It was the Puncch Beat Anthem. The theme song was also a part of the first season. The Puncch Beat Anthem was also a part of the second season and has already become a chartbuster. Due to the audience's demands, makers have dropped the Puncch Beat 2 Anthem just a few days before the show's release.

Produced by Bharatt-Saurabh, this youth anthem is packed with punches, romance, drama and action. The song opens with Rosewood High, where all the drama takes place. We then see a glimpse of the Fresher's Party. There's booze, there's dance and a lot of sass. We see a lot of crazy moves and also a glimpse of the fight between Rahat and Ranbir. The music video also teases us with Rahat and Ranbir's hardcore training session. Well this has indeed got us excited for the show which is going to be launched this Sunday.

While sharing the music video, the makers wrote, The #Puncchbeat Anthem is here Action packed punches aur romance ke saath ab hoga everything LIT

Watch the music video here

Puncch Beat 2 is the sequel to the hit youth boxing drama Puncch Beat, that released in 2019. The ALTBalaji show centres around college, teen-drama and also a murder mystery this season. Starring Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyuktha Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Aneja Walia, and others the show is a must watch.

Go and binge-watch the 13 episodes from the second season on the ALTBalaji app.

