ALTBalaji's Crimes & Confessions Jukebox: With 10 intriguing songs, the anthology is a chartbuster

MUMBAI: It seems ALTBalaji's latest release, Crimes & Confessions is not just a blockbuster but also a chartbuster. The streaming platform recently released the jukebox for its murder mystery and everyone is already losing their calm and the tracks are on the loop. Makers had earlier dropped the title sequence of the series. The viewers loved the title track of the series, which was the opening sequence of the anthology, and now the makers have decided to release the full album of the show.

Now the entire jukebox with 10 melodious songs has been dropped by the streaming platform and it is LIT. The jukebox comprises 10 songs, with the opening track Kali Duniya composed by Jayant Sankla and sung by Muskaan Tomar. The next one is also sung by Muskaan Tomar and Rishie Nalawade, titled Baras Gaye, and is composed by Nidhi Tomar. The other songs are Humsafar Reprise, Kala Doria, Here I come, Jala Diya, Sabki Phategi, Hona Jo Hone Do, Soni and Aashiqan Da Haal Bura.

Crimes and Confessions showcased stories that are set in different eras. For the ones who aren't aware, every episode of the series has a confession post facto a crime. These stories have one thing in common – showing outrageous and, at times, fascinating confessions. Featuring twisted characters, the stories explore love, longing, jealousy, greed, and gender politics, along with exploring the complexities of human behaviour. There is blood, deceit, manipulation, crime, and its confession as well. Episodes 1 & 2 are named "Not in Mood for love" Part 1 and Part 2, Episode 3 is called "Same" Shame, while Episode 4 is titled All About My Mom. Episode 5 is titled 'Room Number' and the final episode is called The Secret in Your Eyes.

Crimes and Confessions feature popular TV actors like Ankit Bathla, Lekha Prajapati, Ankita Chakravorthy, Pradeep Singh Duhaan, Shweta Gulati, amongst other actors. Jaasvand Entertainments Pvt produces the series. Ltd, Black Swan Production, Keylight Production, DisKontent and is spearheaded by ALTBalaji Content Head Baljit Singh Chaddha.

All the five stories of Crimes and Confessions are out exclusively on ALTBalaji. GO BINGE-WATCH right away!