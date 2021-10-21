For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Oct 2021 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Producer Mridul Meena unites Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey for his debut music video ‘Aadat’

MUMBAI: Bollywood music videos are popularly known to make an instant impact on us and connect with everyone in no time. The depiction of any short story in a musical and dramatic style resonates with the audience. The latest Bollywood video update we hear is the much-awaited reunion of Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande for Mridul Meena’s upcoming love saga. The duo was last seen in the web series ‘Class of 2020’ produced by Vikas Gupta’s Lost Boy Media Productions which streamed on ALTBalaji. The teen drama garnered great appreciation for both Rohan and Chetna’s performance along with their sizzling chemistry and fans have been awaiting their reunion since then. Before the release of the next season, the audience will get to see their passion and chemistry for each other through ‘Aadat’.

‘Aadat’, a romantic music video directed by Ramji Gulati is being lent the soulful voice of Ishaan Khan. The shooting is supposed to take place in Dubai and it is said that the entire crew already flew all the way to kickstart their prep for the song. Describing the theme and giving a slight glimpse of the song, Producer Mridul Meena says, “We’re all super excited to begin the shoot of our music video. ‘Aadat’ is an extremely romantic and heart-touching song that beautifully depicts the story of two lovers. We are overwhelmed to have Chetna Pande and Rohan Mehra on board with us and hope we receive immense love and appreciation for our work.”

The cast and crew have already begun the shoot of ‘Aadat ’and the music video is expected to go on floors in the first week of November. Apart from this project, Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande will share the screen once again in the second season of ‘Class of 2020’. Therefore, it's surely going to be a treat for their fans as they can't keep calm to witness this soulful pair take over their hearts again.

