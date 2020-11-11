For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2020 12:16 |  By RnMTeam

Kerry Katona is scared she has arthritis

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona thinks that she has undiagnosed arthritis. The 40-year-old revealed she has been suffering with terrible pains in her neck.

Given her condition, she is worried owing to the ongoing Covid situation, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I woke up the other day with the worst pain in my neck - it's something I've suffered with for a long time. I feel like I've got Arthritis!" she said in a column.

"I haven't had the chance to see anyone about it and now we are in lockdown it's gonna make it 10 times more difficult," she added.

The former Atomic Kitten band member shared that she has been working "so hard, I've been living on adrenaline and now it's all come to a halt, my body's sort of gone into shutdown mode".

Katona, who has participated in shows like "Big Brother" and "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!", has just finished filming "Celebs On The Farm", which she called her "favourite reality TV experience" ever.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kerry Katona Big Brother
Related news
News | 17 Dec 2019

Kerry Katona made beau apply for STI test

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona made her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney take a sexually transmitted infection (STI) test while the two were dating. Kerry, who has five children from relationships with three ex-husbands

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

Kerry Katona turns to religion after 'rocky' year

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona, 39, whose ex-husband George Kay died earlier this year, has revealed that she takes a Bible with her when she is on the road.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2019

Kerry Katona's struggles with back woes and pet dog

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona is struggling owing to back problems and her pet dog Paddy. In her column for new! magazine, Kerry has confessed that she is struggling with household chores because of her pet pooch Paddy's struggles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Kerry Katona called 'cokehead' by daughter's classmates

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona, who has been always open about her drug addiction in the past, recently expressed her shock when she discovered her 12-year-old daughter Heidi's classmates call her ‘cokehead’.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2019

Kerry Katona shares shocking details about late husband

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has opened up about her violent relationship with her late husband George Kay.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week. "Therefore...read more

2
Sha La La, an ode to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: The Black or White by Michael Jackson released 19 years back on this day- November 11th and the single instantly became an international...read more

3
"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles. The star will be honored...read more

4
Purbayan Chatterjee to give Santana's hits a 'smooth' sitar treatment in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: It takes a legend to bravely take on another’s works. Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee has accepted the open invitation to reinvent Carlos...read more

5
Akshay Kumar has all praises for song 'Bam Bhole', says singer Viruss

MUMBAI: Singer-rapper Viruss recreated his own Million hit song “Bam Bhole” for his first Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar’s recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group