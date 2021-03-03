Kerry Katona on starting her career as a topless model

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona, who joined the girl band Atomic Kitten in 1998, feels that it was her curvaceous figure that helped her make a mark.
"I started my career as a topless model -- that's how I got in Atomic Kitten," Katona said according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.
"I was a size six waist, with 34DD chest, at age 16 -- that's when I started topless modelling. I wasn't going to be a rocket scientist, but I had great t**s," Katona told Daily Star Online.
The singer also shared that her mother was proud of her modelling past.
"My mum used to have one of my Page 3 photographs up on her living room wall," she recalled.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: Big Bang Music opened this year with a bang with Tiger Shroff’s Casanova followed by the soulful collab between Akasa and Rahi - O Maahi,...read more
MUMBAI: John Mayer is learning that TikTok users have no problem with saying what they need to say. The 43-year-old musician joined the video...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy on 2nd March, 2020. She shared a picture of them together with the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer's quirky new video seems to be a reply to fans of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who tried to troll him on Tik...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is sharing her weight loss secrets. The "What Other People Say" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she "accidentally" lost...read more