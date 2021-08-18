For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2021 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

Kerry Katona doing yoga to get back in shape

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.

Katona is now getting back to working out and has started with some yoga each morning with the help of her personal trainer and fiance -- Ryan Mahoney, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've been feeling a bit rubbish recently, so I've been doing some yoga in the morning to try and get myself back into shape. Routine, consistency and a good mindset is key," she wrote in her latest New! magazine column.

Katona and Mahoney also enjoyed a short break together at The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, and she says it was great to get away from her work commitments and have a short respite from the responsibilities of raising her five kids.

She said: "I also had a well-needed stay at a hotel, The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, with Ryan. It was so nice to spend some quality time together. We're business partners and parents, so it's so important to be able to separate that out and have some time as well."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Kerry Katona music
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2021

B Praak: I hope 'Mann Bhariyaa 2.0' is as good as the original

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak, who recreated the song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah', says it is a four-year-old song, which he hoped will find a permanent place in the hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Britney breaks silence on comments after racy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to write a long caption and set the records straight around her recent racy photo shoot. Britney said that she had not gone under the knife and whatever added curves were seen were actually just food!

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in the urban Punjabi music space with a new single ‘Na Na’ in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

'Indian Idol 12' runner-up Arunita savours moments with AR Rahman, KJo, Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kolkata's Arunita Kanjilal, who qualified to become the first runner-up in 'Indian Idol 12, nurtures the dream of opening a music school.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

Lady Gaga's dog-walker needs financial help to heal, travel

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's dog-walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while taking her three dogs for walk in February, says that he is in financial trouble and needs help to travel and heal. One out of the three dogs had escaped and returned to Ryan as he bled on side of the road.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kaushal Kishore: Patriotic songs can pull us out of any difficult situation

MUMBAI: Lyricist Kaushal Kishore has penned a version of 'Vande Mataram', which has been composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Bollywood actor Tiger...read more

2
Jonita makes heads turn in new urban Punjabi single 'Na Na'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit film songs Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, OMG Ponnu and many others is back in...read more

3
'Indian Idol 12' runner-up Arunita savours moments with AR Rahman, KJo, Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kolkata's Arunita Kanjilal, who qualified to become the first runner-up in 'Indian Idol 12, nurtures the dream of opening a music school....read more

4
'Disclosure' to release a new track every day this week

MUMBAI: Electronic music duo Howard and Guy Lawrence of the band 'Disclosure' have released their latest song 'Into My Arms'. The twin brothers' band...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

MUMBAI: Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games