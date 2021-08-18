Kerry Katona doing yoga to get back in shape

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she has taken up yoga to shift the pounds after putting on weight due to not having time for her fitness regime.
Katona is now getting back to working out and has started with some yoga each morning with the help of her personal trainer and fiance -- Ryan Mahoney, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I've been feeling a bit rubbish recently, so I've been doing some yoga in the morning to try and get myself back into shape. Routine, consistency and a good mindset is key," she wrote in her latest New! magazine column.
Katona and Mahoney also enjoyed a short break together at The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, and she says it was great to get away from her work commitments and have a short respite from the responsibilities of raising her five kids.
She said: "I also had a well-needed stay at a hotel, The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, with Ryan. It was so nice to spend some quality time together. We're business partners and parents, so it's so important to be able to separate that out and have some time as well."
(Source: IANS)
