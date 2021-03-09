For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Mar 2021 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Kerry Katona would prefer surrogacy if she opts for more kids

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona, who has five children, said she physically wouldn't be able to give birth to a child again, though she and her current partner Ryan Mahoney could consider surrogacy.

Katona has daughters Molly (19), and Lilly-Sue (18), with Brian McFadden, besides Heidi (13), and Max (12), with Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with the late George Kay.

"I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, I physically wouldn't be able to carry a child. If we have more, we'd do surrogacy but we're nowhere near that stage. We want to own a house first, and we already have a madhouse with five kids," Katona told Closer magazine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

Katona said she does not want a "million kids".

"I've bought Ryan a dog, which he treats like a kid, so that should be more than enough. I'm not like Katie (Price), I don't want another million kids! I've got two grown-up daughters who are already adults and I'm not sure I could cope with a newborn on top of everything. I love life the way it is," she said.

Mahoney is eight years junior to Katona and she said that before she fell for him, she couldn't imagine anything "worse" than a younger partner.

"I wouldn't be where I am now physically, emotionally, financially and mentally if I hadn't met Ryan. He's had my best interests at heart from day one. He went from being a bachelor and holidaying in Marbella to being a stepdad to five kids. He fitted right in," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kerry Katona Brian McFadden Mark Croft Singer music
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2021

Julian Jordan and Guy Arthur team up on summer-ready new track 'Let Me Be The One'

MUMBAI: After claiming the first spot on Beatport’s Top Electro House Chart last year and kicking off 2021 with the sharp and aggressive basslines of ‘Big Bad Bass’, Julian Jordan is finally back with a radio-friendly gem in collaboration with fellow STMPD producer Guy Arthur.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2021

ARMY reacts on Nick Jonas’s comment on BTS as a group

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS and looked back at the time he saw them in concert. The singer was promoting his upcoming solo album, Spaceman, on a radio show when he mentioned the K-pop group.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2021

Animai takes her deepest emotional dive yet with new track 'ISLAND'

MUMBAI: No (wo)man is an island but somehow Animai finds brilliance when deserted.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2021

Roman Kemp opens up on struggle with depression

MUMBAI: British Radio Host and television personality Roman Kemp says that he suffered from difficult mental health during teenage and his mother Shirlie played an instrumental role in helping him.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2021

Dannii Minogue hated homeschooling son during lockdown

MUMBAI: Australian singer-songwriter Dannii Minogue says that homeschooling her 10-year-old son was the toughest thing to do during lockdown. She admits she is not a good teacher, and had to remember maths concepts in order to teach him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
#HERmusic aims to identify the probable barriers and building awareness: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS

MUMBAI: To kickstart International Women’s Day, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) aread more

News
Furtados School of Music redefines music education in schools with India’s First Advanced Music Teaching Technology – ‘Learn Buddy’

MUMBAI: With a vision to ease the music learning process and transition towards a more experieread more

News
MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

MUMBAI: From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorread more

News
This International Women's Day, Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform read more

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kate Ozz releases 'Second Serve' featuring Moscoman & Komilev remix

MUMBAI: Kate Ozz makes her Disco Halal debut on new single ‘Second Serve’, with Komilev and label head Moscoman on remix duty, out 5th March. A...read more

2
“Both money and fame are an illusion, what matters to an artist is the thrill of performance,” Filmmaker Mukul Deora speaks about art-culture

MUMBAI: Known for creating outstanding music, Mukul Deora’s journey to a well-known musician is quite inspiring, and he is one of the few Indians who...read more

3
Julian Jordan and Guy Arthur team up on summer-ready new track 'Let Me Be The One'

MUMBAI: After claiming the first spot on Beatport’s Top Electro House Chart last year and kicking off 2021 with the sharp and aggressive basslines of...read more

4
Ahead of her 63rd GRAMMY® Award and Wow UK Festival performance, Global music sensation Anoushka Shankar announces new track 'Sister Susannah'

MUMBAI: To mark International Women’s Day, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar announces the release...read more

5
Alexx O’Nell on multitasking as an actor, singer and songwriter: I believe everyone is an actor, playing various roles in their day to day lives

After leaving a lasting impression in one of 2020s most successful shows, 'Aarya', actor/musician Alexx O’Nell is all set to wow audiences once...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games