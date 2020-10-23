For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2020 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Speed Records' latest track Bad feat Sidhu Moosewala clocks in big numbers on the internet; trends in Italy and Germany

MUMBAI: Speed Records recently launched their latest track titled Bad. The song, crooned by Punjabi music sensation Sidhu Moosewala, broke records soon upon its release. With a day of its release, the music video garnered more than 32 million views on YouTube. Apart from trending at number one in India and number in Punjab in terms of social media statistics, the upbeat gangsta song has created frenzy in Italy and Germany. Sidhu, who rose to fame with music single So High in 2017, have a global fan base. It is a no brainer that his latest track has been topping the charts in various nooks of the world.

Bad has been penned by Sidhu and the music has been given by Dev Ocean. A Karandope project, the video has been helmed by Tru Makers and produced by Ruby-Dinesh. Sidhu also features in the song where he plays an angst-driven man.

Talking about the success of the Punjabi track, the musician shares, “I am extremely humbled and happy with the response that Bad has received. I have been getting a lot of love on social media. We wanted the song to resonate with the youth of today and with the numbers that our music video has clocked is proof that we have achieved what we had set out to achieve. I am grateful to everyone at Speed Records and I w would like to thank to all my listeners in different parts of the world. This is a big achievement for the entire team of Bad.”

With Bad, Speed Records has surely added yet another feather to its cap!

Tags
Speed Records Bad Sidhu Moosewala You Tube
Related news
News | 04 Sep 2020

'GAME' Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moosewala music video out now!

MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME” Watch here:

read more
News | 24 Aug 2020

Navraj Hans returns with special Punjabi song 'Khaas'

MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has unveiled new single “Khaas” which shows a bittersweet nature of love featuring the beautiful actress Ihana Dhillon under label Speed Records. Produced by Shahroz Ali Khan, written by Azad.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Navraj Hans' next love ballad 'Khaas' presented by Hansraj Hans and Speed records defines love in its truest form

MUMBAI: Music sensation Navraj Hans is all set for the release of his latest love ballad titled ‘Khaas’. A while back, the teaser of the song, presented by Speed Records and Hans Raj Hans, was unveiled by Navraj Hans on his social media that met with appreciation from fans and music lovers.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2020

A brand new chat show with acclaimed artistes from Punjabi Music fraternity; 9X Tashan Yaaran Da podcast

MUMBAI: With an aim to spread joy among people as they are still grappling with the pandemic situation, India’s No.1 Punjabi Music Channel 9X Tashan is all set to launch a brand-new show titled – 9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast, starting 11th July.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Yuvraaj Hans team up for Riveting music video

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records presents 'Bazaar', a beautiful track featuring the gorgeous Himanshi Khurana and the very handsome, Yuvraaj Hans. Sung by the renowned Punjabi singer, Afsana Khan, the song hits all the right notes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

top# 5 articles

1
Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini went all-out at the 2020 CMT Music Awards by performing 'The Other Girl'

MUMBAI: Even though bars are closed in many cities, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini let us relive our best nights of bar-hopping with their performance...read more

2
Jude Woodhead drops new double-single 'Choi Suns' / 'Traces'

MUMBAI: South London producer Jude Woodhead has unveiled a new double single ‘Choi Suns’ / ‘Traces’, out on Friday 16th October. Two meticulously...read more

3
Sterling Reserve Music Project presents Kolkata's debut ONE take video 'Logical Guy' by Feyago ft. Sharoni Poddar

MUMBAI: To kick start the festive spirit,rapper Feyago releases a folk rap ballad ‘Logical Guy’ ft. Sharoni Poddar on Sterling Reserve Music Project...read more

4
FINNEAS reveals new song and video "Can't Wait To Be Dead"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns with a bold and fiery new song, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” a...read more

5
Chris Young wins CMT Music Award for emotional "Performance Of The Year"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young is humbled to have won his first-ever CMT Music Award trophy during last night’s awards ceremony on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group