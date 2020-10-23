Speed Records' latest track Bad feat Sidhu Moosewala clocks in big numbers on the internet; trends in Italy and Germany

MUMBAI: Speed Records recently launched their latest track titled Bad. The song, crooned by Punjabi music sensation Sidhu Moosewala, broke records soon upon its release. With a day of its release, the music video garnered more than 32 million views on YouTube. Apart from trending at number one in India and number in Punjab in terms of social media statistics, the upbeat gangsta song has created frenzy in Italy and Germany. Sidhu, who rose to fame with music single So High in 2017, have a global fan base. It is a no brainer that his latest track has been topping the charts in various nooks of the world.
Bad has been penned by Sidhu and the music has been given by Dev Ocean. A Karandope project, the video has been helmed by Tru Makers and produced by Ruby-Dinesh. Sidhu also features in the song where he plays an angst-driven man.
Talking about the success of the Punjabi track, the musician shares, “I am extremely humbled and happy with the response that Bad has received. I have been getting a lot of love on social media. We wanted the song to resonate with the youth of today and with the numbers that our music video has clocked is proof that we have achieved what we had set out to achieve. I am grateful to everyone at Speed Records and I w would like to thank to all my listeners in different parts of the world. This is a big achievement for the entire team of Bad.”
With Bad, Speed Records has surely added yet another feather to its cap!
