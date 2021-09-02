Sidhu Moose Wala's debut Film's first song 'Jailaan' is here and it's explosive!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents, Sidhu Moose Wala's debut film's first song, 'Jailaan'. The song is written, composed, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, and the music is given by The Kidd.
The world has grooved to Moosetape and Sidhu Moose Wala's incredible music on small screens. In 2021, for the very first time, witness one of the greatest and finest Punjabi artist's magic on the big screen.
He is now stepping into the world of acting with a blockbuster Punjabi film, 'Moosa Jatt'. Releasing in theaters on October 01, 2021, Moosa Jatt's music is going to be one hundred percent power-packed. Three out of five songs from the album are Siddhu Moose Wala's new songs. The first track of 'Moosa Jatt', 'Jailaan' is OUT NOW on Times Music and has super hit written all over it.
Talking about the film and the album, Sidhu Moose Wala said, "Moosa Jatt is my very first film and I am extremely excited to be a part of this team that I have been associated with for so long. The music album for Moosa Jatt is also very special and I am really happy to be associated with Times Music. Can't wait to see how the audience receives the album and the film.”
"We are extremely thrilled that Sidhu Moose Wala chose Times Music to release such a milestone album of his career. He is one of the greatest artists the Punjabi music industry has ever produced. And we can't wait to put Sidhu Moose Wala's brand of Punjabi music more aggressively on the global map," said Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music.
‘Jailaan’ is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen to on Times Music’s YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.
Watch it on YouTube:
Hear it on Gaana: https://gaana.com/album/moosa-jatt
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more
MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more
MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more
MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more
MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today. The Justice singer has...read more
MUMBAI: John Mayer's seeing a "new light" lately.The Sob Rock musician hosted a Q+A on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 31 and revealed why he no...read more
MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa hails from Punjab and is very well known for giving the best Punjabi groovy songs like 'Lalkare', 'Love You' Bugga Bugga, 'Gun Vs...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Tv actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are all set to team up for a music video which is sung by the very famous qawwali duo the Sabri...read more
MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda. This song represents a...read more