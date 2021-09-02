For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Sep 2021 20:14 |  By RnMTeam

Sidhu Moose Wala's debut Film's first song 'Jailaan' is here and it's explosive!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents, Sidhu Moose Wala's debut film's first song, 'Jailaan'. The song is written, composed, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, and the music is given by The Kidd.

The world has grooved to Moosetape and Sidhu Moose Wala's incredible music on small screens. In 2021, for the very first time, witness one of the greatest and finest Punjabi artist's magic on the big screen.

He is now stepping into the world of acting with a blockbuster Punjabi film, 'Moosa Jatt'. Releasing in theaters on October 01, 2021, Moosa Jatt's music is going to be one hundred percent power-packed. Three out of five songs from the album are Siddhu Moose Wala's new songs. The first track of 'Moosa Jatt', 'Jailaan' is OUT NOW on Times Music and has super hit written all over it.

Talking about the film and the album, Sidhu Moose Wala said, "Moosa Jatt is my very first film and I am extremely excited to be a part of this team that I have been associated with for so long. The music album for Moosa Jatt is also very special and I am really happy to be associated with Times Music. Can't wait to see how the audience receives the album and the film.”

"We are extremely thrilled that Sidhu Moose Wala chose Times Music to release such a milestone album of his career. He is one of the greatest artists the Punjabi music industry has ever produced. And we can't wait to put Sidhu Moose Wala's brand of Punjabi music more aggressively on the global map," said Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music.

‘Jailaan’ is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen to on Times Music’s YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Watch it on YouTube:

Hear it on Gaana: https://gaana.com/album/moosa-jatt

Tags
Sidhu Moosewala music Songs
Related news
News | 02 Sep 2021

John Mayer shares why he is not "Recovering Ego Addict"

MUMBAI: John Mayer's seeing a "new light" lately.The Sob Rock musician hosted a Q+A on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 31 and revealed why he no longer feels as if he's a "recovering ego addict."

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

Thomson Andrews shares his excitement on singing for his favorite show MONEY HEIST Season 5’s promo song by Nucleya

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews shares his excitement in working once again with music producer Nucleya. “I've worked with Nucleya before on the Amazon Prime reality show, The Remix, that I took part in. He was the judge, and I was one of the finalists.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

Seh Nahi Sakda : Arpit G is back on the scene with a brand new bange!

MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

SpotlampE presents 'Baaki Reh Gayi' a musical tribute to Mr. Pradeep Guha from 9X Media

MUMBAI: Music label SpotlampE has launched a special song titled Baaki Reh Gayi. The Song is a heartfelt musical tribute to Mr. Pradeep Guha from 9X Media. Starting 1st September 2021, ‘Baaki Reh Gayi’ will be available on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today. The Justice singer has...read more

2
John Mayer shares why he is not "Recovering Ego Addict"

MUMBAI: John Mayer's seeing a "new light" lately.The Sob Rock musician hosted a Q+A on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 31 and revealed why he no...read more

3
Ekam Bawa - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab is my biggest inspiration

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa hails from Punjab and is very well known for giving the best Punjabi groovy songs like 'Lalkare', 'Love You' Bugga Bugga, 'Gun Vs...read more

4
Actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain to star in Sabri Brothers next qawwali music video 'Ajmer Ki Gali'

MUMBAI: Popular Tv actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are all set to team up for a music video which is sung by the very famous qawwali duo the Sabri...read more

5
Seh Nahi Sakda : Arpit G is back on the scene with a brand new bange!

MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda. This song represents a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games