Sidhu Moose Wala's debut Film's first song 'Jailaan' is here and it's explosive!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents, Sidhu Moose Wala's debut film's first song, 'Jailaan'. The song is written, composed, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, and the music is given by The Kidd.

The world has grooved to Moosetape and Sidhu Moose Wala's incredible music on small screens. In 2021, for the very first time, witness one of the greatest and finest Punjabi artist's magic on the big screen.

He is now stepping into the world of acting with a blockbuster Punjabi film, 'Moosa Jatt'. Releasing in theaters on October 01, 2021, Moosa Jatt's music is going to be one hundred percent power-packed. Three out of five songs from the album are Siddhu Moose Wala's new songs. The first track of 'Moosa Jatt', 'Jailaan' is OUT NOW on Times Music and has super hit written all over it.

Talking about the film and the album, Sidhu Moose Wala said, "Moosa Jatt is my very first film and I am extremely excited to be a part of this team that I have been associated with for so long. The music album for Moosa Jatt is also very special and I am really happy to be associated with Times Music. Can't wait to see how the audience receives the album and the film.”

"We are extremely thrilled that Sidhu Moose Wala chose Times Music to release such a milestone album of his career. He is one of the greatest artists the Punjabi music industry has ever produced. And we can't wait to put Sidhu Moose Wala's brand of Punjabi music more aggressively on the global map," said Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music.

‘Jailaan’ is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen to on Times Music’s YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Watch it on YouTube:

Hear it on Gaana: https://gaana.com/album/moosa-jatt