News |  04 Sep 2020 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

'GAME' Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moosewala music video out now!

MUMBAI: Shooter Kahlon X Sidhu Moose Wala released their new song music video “GAME”

Watch here:

The song and lyrics concept was done by Shooter Kahlon & Sidhu Moose Wala,composed by Shooter Kahlon, Music/Mix Master done by Vipul Kapoor directed by Hunny Singh & Pulkit Setia PK.

“GAME” has over 6.1Million views,650 likes and 2 million comments in 24 hours after its premiere.

