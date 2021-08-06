For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Aug 2021

9X Tashan completes 10 glorious years celebrates the decade long journey with Tashan Da Jashan

MUMBAI: It’s been a journey of unparalleled entertainment, of fantabulous memories as India’s favorite Punjabi music channel 9X Tashancompletes 10 glorious years! To celebrate this beautiful milestone and to bring this emotion alive, 9X Tashan has lined up a series of programming initiatives called ‘Tashan Da Jashan’. A month long celebration on 9X Tashan where the biggest stars of Punjabi music industry will take over the Channel, treating viewers to the best of non-stop entertainment, fun, music, memories, dance, contest and gratifications.

The fun begins from the very first day of August. The 31 days of the month will feature 31 stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moosewala, Badshah, b Praak ,Afsana Guru Randhawa, Karan aujla ,Bohemia Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur etc. Each day will be celebrated with a popular Punjabi Artists starting from Ghaint Morning Show at 8:00 am featuring fun conversations around the artistes’ journey as a singer, their struggles, their secrets, their music, their learning, etc.

9X Tashan’s special anniversary anthem titled Tashan da Jashan hai Yaaron featuring the popular animated characters – Bade and Chote dancing with the stars would further add to the entertainment quotient. Other special programming would include 9X Tashan Smash Up songs and the Top 9 songs of the past 10 years.

Commenting on the successful completion of 10 years, Himanshu Gupta – Head of Programming, 9X Tashan said, “This has been a wonderful decade-long journey for 9X Tashan! 10 years of memories…10 years of love and adulation from our viewers and 10 years of rock solid support from the artistes, our music partners and the advertisers. On behalf of the entire team of 9X Tashan, I would like to express my gratitude to each one of you who has made the Channel synonymous with the best of Punjabi music and entertainment. Being one of the pioneers in airing super hit Punjabi music in the country; it brings us immense joy to have positively impacted the music industry and to have provided an apt platform for young singers to showcase their talent.”

He further added, “Among broadcaster, we have been one of the earliest adopters of podcasting and it's heartening to see the audience response to our content. Going forward we hope to further strengthen our music content and curation and to introduce our viewers/ listeners to the best of Punjabi music and entertainment.”

Keeping up with the enthusiasm surrounding the occasion, 9X Tashan is also taking the celebrations across social media platforms with Smash-ups, Tashan da Jashan song reel, Bade Chote gamified stories, etc.

So don't forget to catch all the excitement on ‘Tashan Da Jashan’ as Punjab's most loved singers are spreading their magic all through the month of August only on 9X Tashan!

9X Tashan Diljit Dosanjh Sidhu Moosewala Badshah Guru Randhawa
