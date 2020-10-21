For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Oct 2020 19:04

RJ Anmol treats Amrita Rao like a princess

MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child together. The couple recently broke the news on Instagram as they announced entering the “ninth month”, setting the countdown for the arrival of the baby. RJ Anmol, who is back with an all new venture Jammin, on which he plays the host, cannot believe he is having a wonderful time both personally and professionally. While he turns a TV show host with the music reality show, he is all set to become a father in his personal life.

Ask him if he is already getting goosebumps, pat comes the reply, “I am feeling on the top of the world right now. Look at the luck and the destiny in which I completely believe in. These are things which we do not plan, here I am making my debut on a music reality show which I would have loved to be a part of. Imagine this show was going to come in March but it is now coming at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

Amrita, known for her role in Vivah and many other Bollywood films, said she is being treated like a princess by her loving husband. Reacting to such praise, Anmol says, “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one.”

On being asked about his journey of pampering a pregnant wife amid limitations of a lockdown and pandemic, Anmol denies facing difficulties of any kind and feels blessed to be able to spend all his time with Amrita during her pregnancy. He says, “This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time! Talking about dealing with the pandemic, we didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. I am a very positive soul and I always believe every problem has an opportunity and everything which is going bad will be followed by a good thing.”

