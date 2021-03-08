For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Mar 2021 18:27

Paloma Faith got sixth-time lucky with pregnancy during lockdown

MUMBAI: British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take the final chance.

Talking to Sunday People magazine, she said: "I feel like you know for yourself what your boundaries are, and I actually knew I'd had enough after three goes."

She added: "Then lockdown happened and I thought what else am I going to do? I'll have another go -- and then it worked."

Paloma already has a daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine. She said the waiting period stressed her.

"It's a little bit stressful thinking, 'Will it or won't it work?' But I feel really lucky I've got the career I've got because I'm always busy," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Paloma Faith pregnancy Lockdown Singer
