Paloma Faith got sixth-time lucky with pregnancy during lockdown

MUMBAI: British singer Paloma Faith, who gave birth to a daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take the final chance.
Talking to Sunday People magazine, she said: "I feel like you know for yourself what your boundaries are, and I actually knew I'd had enough after three goes."
She added: "Then lockdown happened and I thought what else am I going to do? I'll have another go -- and then it worked."
Paloma already has a daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine. She said the waiting period stressed her.
"It's a little bit stressful thinking, 'Will it or won't it work?' But I feel really lucky I've got the career I've got because I'm always busy," she said.
(Source: IANS)
